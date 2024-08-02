Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
02.08.2024 22:30:00

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2024

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
0.88 EUR -4.67%
Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
07/31/2024

 		96,498,927

 		 

Total gross of voting rights: 96,498,927

 
 

Total net* of voting rights: 96,214,457

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment


