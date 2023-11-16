Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'643 -0.6%  SPI 14'014 -0.6%  Dow 34'893 -0.3%  DAX 15'787 0.2%  Euro 0.9647 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'302 -0.3%  Gold 1'984 1.3%  Bitcoin 32'130 -4.6%  Dollar 0.8883 0.1%  Öl 77.0 -5.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Lonza1384101ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Kuros32581411Logitech2575132On113454047
Top News
Milliardärsfamilie klagt gegen Berkshire Hathaway wegen vermeintlich unsachgemässer Buchführung bei Pilot Travel Centers
Zurich greift bei Exxon und Tesla zu: So hat Zurich Insurance im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer
Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 legt am Mittag den Rückwärtsgang ein
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ThromboGenics NV Aktie [Valor: 2610754 / ISIN: BE0003846632]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.11.2023 19:00:00

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from Atlas

finanzen.net zero ThromboGenics NV-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ThromboGenics NV
0.00 EUR 11.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Regulated Information - Denominator

Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC has converted 4 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 100,000 capital increase. This is part of Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC’s EUR 20 million Capital Commitment1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drug candidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD 5 billion.

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – November 16, 2023 – 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company” or "Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 135,869,565new ordinary shares on November 15, 2023, for a total amount of EUR 100,000, as the result of the conversion of 4 convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC.

Following completion of the capital increase through the conversion of the convertible bonds, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 3,247,913,079  outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 3,112,043,514 outstanding ordinary shares previously). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.

Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:

  • Share capital (EUR)
83,206,161.32

 
  • Total number of securities with voting rights (all ordinary shares)
3,247,913,079
  • Total number of ordinary shares (= denominator)
3,247,913,079
  • Number of outstanding, granted rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
 
  • 590,500 subscription rights ("SRs”) issued on November 20, 2017, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 590,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 60,000 SRs issued on December 23, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 60,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 972,250 SRs issued on April 14, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 972,250 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 532,500 SRs issued on September 22, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 532,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 604,405 SRs issued on December 30, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 604,405 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 264 convertible bonds issued on March 14, 2023, April 20, 2023, May 22, 2023, June 15, 2023, August 10, 2023, September 15, 2023, October 20, 2023, and October 24, 2023, entitling its holder, Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC, to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions of these convertible bonds pursuant to the Subscription Agreement entered into between the Company and Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC on March 1, 2023, as amended on October 3, 2023.
  • 100 convertible bonds issued on December 20, 2021, entitling their holders (Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P.) to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions of these convertible bonds as attached to the Agreement for the provision of a Loan Facility entered into between the Company, Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P., on November 21, 2021 (as amended from time to time).
 

END

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 


1 Press release Oxurion, 02/03/2023

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Pilotfolge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über aktuelle Marktgeschehnisse, den Wahlkampf in den USA und Tim Schäfer Buy and Hold Ansatz.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Tech-Aktien, erläutern die Geschichte von Berkshire Hathaway und beantworten zudem die Frage, ob Tim Schäfer in Kryptowährungen investiert ist.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:56 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
09:29 Umschichtungen belasten den SMI
09:22 Marktüberblick: Infineon springt nach Zahlen
09:01 UBS KeyInvest: Versorger – Eine Branche unter Strom/SAP – Enttäuschung und Erleichterung
08:00 NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
15.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation als Kurstreiber
14.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bayer, Siemens, Volkswagen
06.11.23 07.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Pool With No Blue (2021) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'108.73 19.05 SSFMEU
Short 11'320.38 13.85 9XSSMU
Short 11'729.81 8.96 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'643.07 16.11.2023 17:31:06
Long 10'227.36 19.39 5SSMZU
Long 9'992.21 13.67 VSSM6U
Long 9'572.45 8.89 5SSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
UBS-Aktie fester: Urteil im UBS-Steuerprozess von Gericht aufgehoben
Zurich-Aktie dennoch niedriger: Zurich Insurance hält an Finanzzielen fest - Dividende soll steigen
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS wird 1,25 Milliarden-Euro-Anleihe vollständig zurückzahlen
Darum legt notiert der Euro über 1,08 US-Dollar - zum Franken nur leicht höher
Aktuelle ChatGPT Krypto Prognose für Bitcoin liegt vor! Damit hätte niemand gerechnet!
Alcon-Aktie tiefrot: Alcon vermeldet deutlich mehr Umsatz
Dow schlussendlich freundlich -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht mit Aufschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Siemens-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siemens macht Rekordgewinn - Innomotics soll an die Börse
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Roche vermeldet positive Studienresultate für Zilebesiran - Zulassung für Columvi in der Schweiz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit