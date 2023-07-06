Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from Atlas

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'969 -2.0%  SPI 14'482 -1.8%  Dow 33'921 -1.1%  DAX 15'529 -2.6%  Euro 0.9747 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'223 -2.9%  Gold 1'910 -0.4%  Bitcoin 27'124 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8961 -0.3%  Öl 76.5 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana
Sammelklage gegen Ex-Credit-Suisse-Führungskräfte: Das haben die UBS, Dougan, Thiam & Co. zu befürchten
Trotz einiger "echter Siege": Analyst hält Tesla-Aktie für viel zu teuer
Bullen machen sich bereit: Diese Aktien dürften jetzt besonders gut abschneiden
Lufthansa-Aktie tiefer: Frank Bauer wird mit Wirkung zum 1. August Finanzvorstand von Lufthansa Cargo
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ams24924656Sika41879292Idorsia36346343Stadler Rail217818
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ThromboGenics NV Aktie [Valor: 2610754 / ISIN: BE0003846632]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.07.2023 19:05:00

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from Atlas

ThromboGenics NV
0.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Regulated Information - Denominator

Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC has converted 6 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 150,000 capital increase. This is part of Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC’s EUR 20 million Capital Commitment1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drug candidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD 5 billion.

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US July 6, 2023 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company” or "Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 87,344,720 new ordinary shares on July 6, 2023, for a total amount of EUR 150,000, as the result of the conversion of 6 convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC.

Following completion of the capital increase through the conversion of the convertible bonds, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 1,426,267,152 outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 1,338,922,432 outstanding ordinary shares previously). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.

Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:

  • Share capital (EUR)
80,856,161.32

 
  • Total number of securities with voting rights (all ordinary shares)
1,426,267,152
  • Total number of ordinary shares (= denominator)
1,426,267,152
  • Number of outstanding, granted rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
 
  • 591,500 subscription rights ("SRs”) issued on November 20, 2017, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 591,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 60,000 SRs issued on December 23, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 60,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 972,250 SRs issued on April 14, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 972,250 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 532,500 SRs issued on September 22, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 532,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 614,249 SRs issued on December 30, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 614,249 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 186 convertible bonds issued on March 14, 2023, April 20, 2023, May 22, 2023, and June 15, 2023, entitling its holder, Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC, to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions of these convertible bonds pursuant to the Subscription Agreement entered into between the Company and Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC on March 1, 2023; and
  • 100 convertible bonds issued on December 20, 2021, entitling their holders (Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P.) to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions of these convertible bonds as attached to the Agreement for the provision of a Loan Facility entered into between the Company, Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P., on November 21, 2021 (as amended from time to time).
 

END

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com


1 Press release Oxurion, 02/03/2023

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

Inside Trading & Investment

18:07 UBS KeyInvest: Capped Bonus-Zertifikat - Anlage mit "Sahnehäubchen" / Dufry - Gute Reise!
13:36 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
11:30 Börse Aktuell – Clinch zwischen den USA und China lastet schwer
09:16 Marktidee: Automobilwerte gegen den Trend gesucht
08:00 Idorsia hofft auf Befreiungsschlag
05.07.23 SMI wenig verändert
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
04.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'450.00 19.43
Short 11'675.75 13.75 DRSSMU
Short 12'149.20 8.63 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'968.90 06.07.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'555.42 19.46 VWSSMU
Long 10'360.00 13.96
Long 9'880.53 8.98 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Angst vor steigenden Zinsen: SMI und DAX beenden Handel tief im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Bullen machen sich bereit: Diese Aktien dürften jetzt besonders gut abschneiden
Sammelklage gegen Ex-Credit-Suisse-Führungskräfte: Das haben die UBS, Dougan, Thiam & Co. zu befürchten
Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie uneinheitlich: GAZPROM-JV verklagt Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS schliesst strategische Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Fintech - US-Dollar-Anleihe zurückgezahlt
Konjunktursorgen: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Verlusten unter 16'000er Marke -- Asiatische Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Währungsverfall: Rubel sinkt auf tiefsten Stand seit über einem Jahr
Fast 500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit