|
31.05.2023 19:00:00
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ATLAS
Regulated Information - Denominator
Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC has converted 22 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 550,000 capital increase. This is part of Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC’s EUR 20 million Capital Commitment1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drug candidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD 5 billion.
Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – May 31, 2023 – 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company” or "Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of (i) 45,289,855 new ordinary shares on May 30, 2023, for a total amount of EUR 150,000, as the result of the conversion of 6 convertible bonds, and (ii) 125,418,060 new ordinary shares on May 31, 2023, for a total amount of EUR 400,000, as the result of the conversion of 16 convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Idorsia AG
|125933219
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|AMS AG / VAT Group
|125934649
|53.00 %
|18.00 %
|First Solar Inc. / Solaredge Technologies Inc
|127304126
|50.00 %
|15.50 %
Following completion of the capital increase through the conversion of the convertible bonds, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 1,022,343,629 outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 851,635,714 outstanding ordinary shares previously). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.
Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:
|
|79,906,161
|
|1,022,343,629
|
|1,022,343,629
|
|
END
About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.
Important information about forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.
For further information please contact:
|Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com
Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com
|US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com
ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
1 Press release Oxurion, 02/03/2023
Attachments
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NV
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ThromboGenics NV
Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Kauflaune wegen schwacher chinesischer Konjunkturdaten und US-Schuldenstreit: SMI dreht letztlich ins Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Wochenmitte frühe Gewinne nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab sogar noch deutlicher ab. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in der Mittwochssitzung unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}