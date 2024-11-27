Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

|
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), November 27, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.
- Share capital: EUR 6,429,682.56
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,427,265 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,427,265 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,296,194 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 346,431 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)
