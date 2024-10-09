Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nyxoah Aktie
09.10.2024 22:35:00

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Nyxoah
9.55 USD 1.60%
REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 9, 2024, 10:35 pm CET / 4:35 pm ET – In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 6,423,111.21
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,389,015 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,389,015 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,039,481 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 643,394 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)

*

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

