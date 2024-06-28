Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nyxoah Aktie
28.06.2024 22:30:00

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Nyxoah
7.03 USD 2.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen


REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), June 28, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  •  Share capital: EUR 5,904,962.41 
  •  Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 34,373,015 (all ordinary shares) 
  •  Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 34,373,015 (all relating to ordinary shares)  
  •  Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 
    •  100 "2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);  
    •  400,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 400,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    •  1,057,625 "2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,057,625 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    •  698,875 "2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 698,875 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).  

*

*        *

Contact:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
IR@nyxoah.com


