28.06.2024 22:30:00
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
REGULATED INFORMATION
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), June 28, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.
- Share capital: EUR 5,904,962.41
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 34,373,015 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 34,373,015 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
-
- 100 "2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 400,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 400,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 1,057,625 "2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,057,625 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 698,875 "2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 698,875 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
Contact:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
IR@nyxoah.com
|
|
