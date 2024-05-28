|
28.05.2024 22:30:00
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
REGULATED INFORMATION
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), May 28, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.
- Share capital: EUR 5,851,253.43
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 34,060,390 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 34,060,390 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
-
- 100 "2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 400,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 400,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 1,072,000 "2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,072,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 700,000 "2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
*
* *
Contact:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
IR@nyxoah.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs
|
04.03.24
|Ausblick: Nyxoah präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nyxoah stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs
Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:
🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike
Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Feiertag: US-Indizes zum Börsenschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen knapp im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handelstag im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag moderat abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}