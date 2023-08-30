|
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
REGULATED INFORMATION
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), August 30, 2023, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.
- Share capital: EUR 4,925,869.05
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 28,673,985 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 28,673,985 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
- 100 "2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 410,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 410,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 1,265,500 "2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,265,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 700,000 "2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
Contacts:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
david.demartino@nyxoah.com
+1 310 310 1313
