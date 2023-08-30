Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'090 -0.1%  SPI 14'615 -0.2%  Dow 34'890 0.1%  DAX 15'892 -0.2%  Euro 0.9598 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'315 -0.3%  Gold 1'943 0.3%  Bitcoin 23'943 -1.7%  Dollar 0.8783 0.0%  Öl 86.0 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101
Top News
Portfolio abgeändert: Auf diese US-Aktien setzte die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2023
Vantage Point-Chef Nicholas Ferres rechnet mit harter Landung der US-Wirtschaft
Salesforce macht mehr Gewinn - Salesforce-Aktie nachbörslich mit Kurssprung
HP-Aktie bricht ein: HP mit Gewinnwarnung
BioNTech-Aktie profitiert: BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Zulassung von EMA für Omikron-Impfstoff
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Nyxoah Aktie [Valor: 57057992 / ISIN: BE0974358906]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Börsenplätze Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Historisch Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Börsenplätze
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2023 22:30:00

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Nyxoah
7.78 USD -1.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), August 30, 2023, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 4,925,869.05
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 28,673,985 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 28,673,985 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
  • 100 "2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);  
  • 410,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 410,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
  • 1,265,500 "2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,265,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
  • 700,000 "2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

*

* *

Contacts:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
david.demartino@nyxoah.com
+1 310 310 1313

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

10:09 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.08.2023
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:30 SMI setzt Erholung dynamisch fort
29.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.66
Short 11'801.74 13.45 A0SSMU
Short 12'220.19 8.87 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'090.22 30.08.2023 17:30:13
Long 10'639.15 18.80 V2SSMU
Long 10'371.71 13.37 A8SSMU
Long 9'983.55 8.95 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Darum sind Euro und Franken am Montag auf Erholungskurs zum Dollar
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial
Implenia-Aktie knickt ein: Grossaktionär Norbert Ketterer trennt sich von Grossteil seiner Aktien
GAM-Aktie gibt ab: Newgame springt nach gescheiteter Übernahme für GAM in die Bresche - Verwaltungsrat vor Abwahl
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS und "Inside Paradeplatz" haben sich in Vergleich geeinigt
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
DocMorris-Aktie stärker: Deutsches Kabinett beschliesst E-Rezept

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit