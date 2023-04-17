SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'845 -0.1%  Dow 33'987 0.3%  DAX 15'790 -0.1%  Euro 0.9820 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'368 -0.5%  Gold 1'995 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'485 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 84.8 -2.1% 
17.04.2023 22:30:00

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Nyxoah
REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), April 17, 2023, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  •  Share capital: EUR 4,923,807.45
  •  Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 28,661,985 (all ordinary shares) 
  •  Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 28,661,985 (all relating to ordinary shares)  
  •  Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 
    •  55 "2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 27,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); 
    •  100 "2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);  
    •  430,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 430,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    •  1,293,875 "2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,293,875 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    •  700,000 "2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).  

*

*        *

Contacts:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
david.demartino@nyxoah.com
+1 310 310 1313

