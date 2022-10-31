SMI 10'816 0.4%  SPI 13'803 0.5%  Dow 32'785 -0.2%  DAX 13'254 0.1%  Euro 0.9893 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'618 0.1%  Gold 1'637 -0.4%  Bitcoin 20'434 -0.6%  Dollar 1.0012 0.5%  Öl 94.6 -1.8% 
Biotalys NV Aktie
31.10.2022 18:00:00

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Biotalys NV
7.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ghent, Belgium, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys NV (hereafter the "Company” or "Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions (Euronext - BTLS), today announced that 9,791 new shares were issued on 19 October 2022 as a result of the exercise of warrants.

In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings (the "Belgian Act”), the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:

  • Share capital: EUR 82,204,665.05
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 30,949,454 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30,949,454 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
    • 2,182,109 "ESOP Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,182,109 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 1,091,052 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)
    • 700,252 "ESOP IV Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 700,252 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares). Under ESOP IV an additional number of 1,021,407 ESOP IV Warrants are still available for future grants.
    • 6,500 share units, awarded in aggregate to the independent directors of the Company in the framework of its remuneration policy. Each share unit contains the obligation – subject to vesting of all share units – to subscribe to one new share of the Company at an issue price of one EUR per share-unit. Cash settlement is possible. The conditions of the share units are described in the remuneration policy of the Company.
  • The Company has no outstanding convertible bonds or non-voting shares.

Pursuant to the Belgian Act, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.
For further information, please contact: 
Toon Musschoot, Head Investor Relations & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

Attachments


