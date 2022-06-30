Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Nyxoah Aktie [Valor: 57057992 / ISIN: BE0974358906]
30.06.2022 22:30:00

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Nyxoah
REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), June 30, 2022, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the issue of new shares.

  •  Share capital: EUR 4,438,351.16 
  •  Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,836,279 (all ordinary shares) 
  •  Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,836,279 (all relating to ordinary shares)  
  •  Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 
    •  55 "2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 27,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); 
    •  100 "2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);  
    •  490,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 490,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    •  1,385,125 "2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,385,125 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).  

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah
Jeremy Feffer, VP IR and Corporate Communications
jeremy.feffer@nyxoah.com
+1 917 749 1494


Attachment


