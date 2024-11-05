Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’866 -0.3%  SPI 15’812 -0.2%  Dow 42’125 0.8%  DAX 19’253 0.6%  Euro 0.9431 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’871 0.4%  Gold 2’740 0.1%  Bitcoin 60’639 3.5%  Dollar 0.8636 -0.1%  Öl 76.1 4.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Trump Media & Technology111854123Roche1203204Adecco1213860Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Kuros32581411
Top News
Salzgitter-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Grossaktionär erwägt wohl Übernahmeofferte für Salzgitter
EVOTEC-Aktie stärker: Werk in Halle/Westfalen wird veräussert
NEXUS-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Finanzinvestor will NEXUS für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen
Adecco-Aktie klar im Minus: Adecco spürt weiterhin schwieriges Umfeld
Ausblick: Novo Nordisk stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Groupe FNAC Aktie [Valor: 21309328 / ISIN: FR0011476928]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.11.2024 17:45:00

Information on the total number of shares and voting rights

Groupe FNAC
25.10 EUR -1.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ivry-sur-Seine – France, November 5, 2024

Regulated information

INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES
AND VOTING RIGHTS

Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)

Stock MarketEuronext Paris
ISIN CodeFR0011476928


Date

 		Total number of shares composing the share capital of the companyTotal number of gross voting rights 

Total number of net voting rights (*)
October 31, 202427,778,57827,778,57827,107,309

(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right

In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, any physical or legal person, acting alone or in concert, who comes to hold, or ceases to hold, directly or indirectly, a percentage of the company's capital or voting rights equal to or greater than 3% or any multiple of 1% above 3%, is required to inform the company by registered letter with return receipt requested within the time limit provided for in Article R. 233-1 of the French Commercial Code (i.e., as of today, at the latest before the close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the shareholding threshold is crossed).

Under the terms of the twentieth resolution of the General Meeting of 29 May 2015, it was decided not to grant any double voting rights as instituted by law 2014-384 of 29 March 2014.

CONTACT

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS                                        investisseurs@fnacdarty.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Groupe FNAC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Groupe FNAC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:50 Julius Bär: 18.30% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
10:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Swiss Re, VAT Group
09:27 Marktüberblick: K+S gesucht
09:07 SMI-Anleger üben sich in Zurückhaltung
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwacher Wochenstart
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Go(ld) for Silver
04.11.24 Stürmische Zeiten für Rückversicherungen?
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’372.71 18.22 BS3UJU
Short 12’598.63 13.62 YXSSMU
Short 13’042.98 8.97 2PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’866.01 05.11.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’355.82 19.58 UBSGVU
Long 11’097.46 13.69 SSZMHU
Long 10’628.96 8.94 SSOMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Was Analysten von der Volkswagen-Aktie erwarten
Palantir-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Palantir mit deutlich mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Adecco-Aktie klar im Minus: Adecco spürt weiterhin schwieriges Umfeld
Solana: Über 10.000 US Dollar im Jahr 2030?
Relief-Aktie fester: Relief Therapeutics will sich mit Renexxion zusammenschliessen
NEXUS-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Finanzinvestor will NEXUS für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Dienstagvormittag mit Aufschlag
Trump vs. Harris: Darum könnte das Krypto-Thema die US-Wahl in den Swing States entscheiden
EVOTEC-Aktie stärker: Werk in Halle/Westfalen wird veräussert
BioNTech-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Angepasster Corona-Impfstoff beflügelt BioNTech-Umsatz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}