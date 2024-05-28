Information on the shares issued by Rokiskio suris AB and the votes granted

Following the acquisition of 10% of own shares by Rokiskio Suris AB (hereinafter referred to as the Company), in accordance with Article 19 (2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company shall provide information on the total number of voting rights attached to all the issued shares of the Company and the size of the authorised capital, the number of shares and their nominal value as at 28 May 2024:



Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000100372 Number of shares, units 35,867,970 Nominal value per share, EUR 0.29 Authorised capital of the Company, EUR 10,401,711.30 Number of own shares, units 3,586,797 Number of votes to be cast, units 35,867,970 Number of votes for calculating the quorum for the General Meeting of Shareholders 32,281,173

CEO of the Company

Dalius Trumpa

+370 458 55200