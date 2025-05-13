Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.05.2025 15:00:24

Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

Bank of Siauliai AB
After acquiring its own shares on 13 May 2025, Artea Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares

Ordinary registered shares

ISIN code

LT0000102253

Bank’s LEI code

549300TK038P6EV4YU51

Nominal value of 1 share, EUR

0.29

Number of shares, units

662 996 646

Authorised capital, EUR

192 269 027,34

Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units

662 996 646

Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders

651 898 897

 

 

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447