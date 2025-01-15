|
15.01.2025 08:00:00
Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital
After acquiring its own shares on 15 January 2025, Šiauliu Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:
|Type of shares
|Ordinary registered shares
|ISIN code
|LT0000102253
|Bank’s LEI code
|549300TK038P6EV4YU51
|Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
|0.29
|Number of shares, units
|662 996 646
|Authorised capital, EUR
|192 269 027,34
|Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
|662 996 646
|Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders
|651 778 376
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
