Bank of Siauliai AB Aktie [Valor: 1024203 / ISIN: LT0000102253]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

15.01.2025 08:00:00

Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

Bank of Siauliai AB
0.90 EUR 0.11%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

After acquiring its own shares on 15 January 2025, Šiauliu Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code LT0000102253
Bank’s LEI code 549300TK038P6EV4YU51
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29
Number of shares, units 662 996 646
Authorised capital, EUR 192 269 027,34
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 662 996 646
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders 651 778 376

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt


