Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’284 0.3%  SPI 16’716 0.2%  Dow 41’317 1.4%  DAX 23’166 0.3%  Euro 0.9343 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’266 -0.4%  Gold 3’304 2.0%  Bitcoin 78’001 0.3%  Dollar 0.8238 -0.3%  Öl 60.2 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Ausblick: Palantir präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Tesla-Aktie vor Comeback? Was Elon Musks Rückkehr für Anleger bedeutet
Ausblick: Zalando öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Erste Verkaufsempfehlung für KI-Riesen seit Langem
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.05.2025 11:20:00

Information on share capital and voting rights - April 2025

Nexans
98.75 EUR 0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Information on share capital and voting rights
April 2025

Statement made in accordance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial Code and articles 221-1 2 ° f) and 223-16 of the AMF Regulations.

May 5th, 2025

Statement made by:
        
Nexans S.A.
Registered office : 4 Allée de l’Arche - 92400 Courbevoie
RCS Nanterre 393 525 852
Regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A)

Date


Total number of shares


Total number of voting rights
Theorical (1)Exercisable (2)
April 30th, 202543,753,38043,753,38043,745,871

(1)   Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).


(2)    For information, excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights, excluding liquidity contract.

Provision of Nexans articles of association requiring shareholders to declare the crossing of threshold other than the legal thresholds: yes.

Extract of article 7 of Nexans articles of association: "Fully paid up shares may be registered or bearer at the option of the shareholder. In addition to the legal obligation to inform the company when certain fractions of the share capital are held, any natural or legal person and/or shareholder owning a number of shares in the company equal to or greater than 2 % of the share capital or voting rights must notify the company of the total number of shares held, within a period of fifteen days from the time the threshold is crossed, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt. A further notification must be sent, in accordance with the conditions hereof, each time that a multiple of 2 % is reached.”

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nexans

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nexans

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
📌 Thales Group (FR0000121329)
📌 Assicurazioni Generali (IT0000062072)
📌 Swiss Life Holding (CH0014852781)

➡️ Ausserdem zeigen wir, welche Aktien das Portfolio verlassen haben und warum:
❌ Meta Platforms (US30303M1027)
❌ LPL Financial (US50212V1008)
❌ American Express (US0258161092)

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life | Rebalancing im #BXMusterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

09:52 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise setzen Abverkauf fort
09:24 SMI wieder über 200-Tage-Linie
07:53 Logo WHS Webinare der Woche: Marktausblick, Optionsstrategien, Volumentrading, Aktienhandel & mehr
06:20 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – 20‘000 Punkte überboten
02.05.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lyft, Uber
02.05.25 Naming and Taming Equity Financing Risk
30.04.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
30.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life | Rebalancing im #BXMusterportfolio
29.04.25 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Tecan Group AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’320.74 18.31 B7RS6U
Short 12’560.06 13.42 BKFSAU
Short 12’996.38 8.91 BVKSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’283.83 05.05.2025 11:19:32
Long 11’640.00 19.68
Long 11’387.51 11.81 B74SQU
Long 10’640.00 7.42
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nexans 98.75 0.77% Nexans

Kuros am 02.05.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Aktie etwas höher: UBS verschärft Homeoffice-Vorgaben und führt Überwachungstool ein
Milliardendeal? Shell lotet offenbar Übernahme von BP aus
Hohe Dividenden: Warnsignal oder Qualitätsmerkmal?
KW 18: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
SMI in Grün -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen geschlossen
KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Strategiewechsel bei BYD? Was der Europa-Neustart für Anleger bedeutet

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 18: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}