SMI 10’868 0.1%  SPI 13’568 0.2%  Dow 31’431 0.0%  DAX 13’985 -0.4%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’677 0.1%  Gold 1’816 -0.6%  Bitcoin 42’466 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8934 0.4%  Öl 61.1 0.5% 

Neue Bitcoin Tracker-Zertifikate von Vontobel - wechseln Sie noch heute! -w-
12.02.2021 15:25:00

Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government Releases "I am in Beijing for Spring Festival" Video Series

BEIJING, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese New Year 2021 is special due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is not over yet.

A notice was issued a few weeks ago encouraging people to stay where they work and live during the 2021 Spring Festival holiday, from Feb. 11 to 17, to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. 

Beijing, with a permanent migrant population of nearly 10 million, is ready to accommodate the people with a hearty and homelike reception.

The Beijing Municipal Government has rolled out measures to ensure those who stay in the city enjoy the Spring Festival, including issuing shopping coupons and free entrance tickets. Besides, mobile phone users in Beijing are eligible for receiving 20 gigabyte free data packages during the festival.

Tens of millions of its citizens will be benefited by these favorable policies.  

"We will be rehearsing and practicing during the Spring Festival," said Song Yan, a Peking Opera performer with 40 years' experience. His Peking Opera troupe have also arranged festive performances in smaller venues to celebrate the New Year.

Josh Dominick works as a volunteer in a non-profit group to help the disabled. He has been living in Beijing for 20 years. "Making dumplings is like everything else. Practice always makes perfect. I hope that the dumplings I make this year will not fall apart," he said.

Yang Jiaxi (nicknamed Qiuqiu), an eight-year-old ice hockey player, has been playing ice hockey for more than four years. Now, he attends ice hockey training twice a week, even during the Spring Festival and dreams to become an excellent ice hockey player in the future.

Produced by the Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government, the seven-episode "I am in Beijing for Spring Festival" video series will show you how people from different countries and different backgrounds spend their Spring Festival in Beijing.

Video - https://youtu.be/pUIO8V9VSQI
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437744/IOBMPG_Logo.jpg

 

SOURCE Information Office of Beijing Municipal

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 609.20
1.23 %
Givaudan 3’655.00
1.05 %
Sika 254.20
0.75 %
SGS 2’725.00
0.66 %
ABB 26.08
0.62 %
CieFinRichemont 88.02
-0.11 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’115.50
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 49.76
-0.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
-0.53 %
The Swatch Grp 265.00
-0.75 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:50
Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf Chipentwickler
07:59
SMI schiebt sich weiter nach oben
06:57
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hochlauf bis 3’720 Punkte? / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend weiterhin intakt
05:55
China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

11:24
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.

China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fall GameStop: Das hat Hedgefonds-Manager Dalio dazu zu sagen
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch
Zurich-Aktie gibt nach: Corona-Krise und Katastrophenschäden belasten Zurich Insurance
Clariant-Aktie fällt zurück: Clariant schrumpft und schreibt dank Devestition hohen Gewinn
Vontobel-Aktie tiefrot: Vontobel schreibt 2020 leicht tieferen Gewinn
Könnte sich Tesla noch verdoppeln oder verdreifachen? Tesla-Bulle Palihapitiya zeigt sich optimistisch
ams-Aktie zieht an: ams lanciert neuen optischen Sensor im Bereich Industrieanwendungen
Dow tiefer - Techwerte schliessen fest -- SMI geht freundlich aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 14'000 Punkten -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien
Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für Urin-Test auf BK-Virus - Roche-Aktie schliesst freundlich
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nach Zahlen vorbörslich im Plus - Umsatz verfehlt aber Erwartungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer erwartet -- SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX leichter -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel an den asiatischen Börsen
Die Wall Street geht auf einen verhaltenenen Wochenausgang zu. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert im Minus. In Asien gab es aufgrund von Feiertagen am Freitag wenig Bewegung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit