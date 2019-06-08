"Information Matrix" with Laurence Fishburne Looks Into Educational Opportunities Within Hospitality

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the leading stars from the iconic series "The Matrix" has made a transition to the world of educational television. Laurence Fishburne, also known for his more recent work with the "John Wick" series, has lent his voice as host of "Information Matrix." This television show seeks to educate its audience on some of the most significant issues facing this country and modern society today. One of the more recent episodes analyzes the educational opportunities within the world of hospitality.

Hospitality is the field involved in making hotel, resort, and other vacation stays comfortable and sustainable. There are numerous lines of work within the field of hospitality. This ranges from bellhops, concierge work, and line cooks all the way up to accounting, marketing, and C-level management.

There are numerous directions that people can take their careers within this field; however, all of this depends on the educational opportunities of which people take advantage. Therefore, it is important for everyone to think carefully about how they go about earning their education in this field. Certain schools and organizations are providing invaluable training that addresses future trends within the field, and are preparing the next generation of qualified hospitality professionals. Details on these programs are discussed in this episode of "Information Matrix," hosted by Laurence Fishburne.

"Information Matrix," is a program that is carefully reviewed to ensure that it meets strict quality assurance standards prior to dissemination to a national audience through a broadcasting partner. The program has also received multiple awards in recognition of its superior programming, educational content, and high-quality substance.

SOURCE Information Matrix with Laurence Fishburne