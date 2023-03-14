SMI 10'717 0.8%  SPI 13'952 0.9%  Dow 31'819 -0.3%  DAX 15'233 1.8%  Euro 0.9807 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'179 2.0%  Gold 1'906 -0.3%  Bitcoin 22'964 4.2%  Dollar 0.9133 0.1%  Öl 77.1 -4.5% 
Sanofi Aktie [Valor: 699381 / ISIN: FR0000120578]
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – February 2023

Sanofi
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,521,494,572 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date 

Total number of
issued shares

 		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
February 28, 20231,260,911,4591,406,309,3601,418,504,830

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment


