14.03.2023 19:27:20
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – February 2023
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,521,494,572 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844
|Date
Total number of
issued shares
|Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
|Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|February 28, 2023
|1,260,911,459
|1,406,309,360
|1,418,504,830
* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of Sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/
|Investor Relations Department
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com
