08.05.2021 17:40:00

Information about COVID-19 at Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, AB, May 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that one inmate and two staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Edmonton Institution, located in Edmonton, Alberta. We are closely monitoring the situation and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.

Contact tracing has been completed and testing for COVID-19 is being offered to all inmates and all staff at the institution. CSC is currently using rapid tests to help detect positive cases more quickly and take necessary actions accordingly. Inmate testing numbers are updated daily from Monday to Friday and available on our website. The numbers of active cases currently reported for this institution may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available.

This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and adapt based on public health advice. We continue to actively screen all individuals entering the institution, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are being made in consultation with public health authorities. All staff and inmates are equipped with medical masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site. In addition, all staff are equipped with face shields.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping inmates, our employees, and the public safe. We continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders, to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Quick Facts

  • Edmonton Institution is a men's maximum security facility located near the Northeast boundary of the city of Edmonton.
  • The rated capacity of Edmonton Institution is 324 inmates.
  • When employees become symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19, they are required to contact local public health and self-isolate at home until cleared to return to work.
  • Due to the fact that family visits are temporarily suspended at Edmonton Institution, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.
  • Edmonton Institution staff and inmates have been provided opportunities to be vaccinated at the institution. To date, 145 inmates and 199 staff and contractors have been vaccinated. More information on vaccines administered to federal inmate is available on our website.
  • CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates. CSC is also equipped to conduct its own testing and is working in close collaboration with its public health partners

﻿

