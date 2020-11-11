SMI 10’361 -0.6%  SPI 12’861 -0.6%  Dow 29’421 0.9%  DAX 13’163 0.5%  Euro 1.0813 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’443 1.0%  Gold 1’878 0.9%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 43.9 4.6% 

11.11.2020 04:21:00

Information about COVID-19 at Drummond Institution

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that there are currently two inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Drummond Institution in Quebec. Contact tracing is underway and testing for COVID-19 is being offered to all staff and all inmates at the institution.

The inmates who have tested positive are medically isolated and we are closely monitoring them. CSC is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and local public health authorities. At this time, Drummond Institution, like all federal institutions in Quebec, is not accommodating visits. Decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are being made in consultation with public health authorities.

We recognize the importance of strong infection prevention and control protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are monitoring this situation closely and diligently, and we continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures. We continue to actively screen employees entering the institution, all employees and inmates are equipped with medical masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in our operations and keeping inmates, our employees, and the public safe. We will continue to work with our public health partners, as well as unions and stakeholders, to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Quick facts

  • CSC provides health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals, including nurses and physicians, in its institutions who closely monitor anyone in medical isolation.
  • Close contacts are immediately medically isolated to contain the spread of COVID-19.
  • Due to the fact that visits are temporarily suspended at Drummond Institution, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.
  • When employees become symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19, they are required to contact local public health and self-isolate at home until cleared to return to work.

Associated links

  • Inmate COVID-19 testing in CSC institutions – this table is updated regularly with inmate test results.
  • CSC COVID-19 Preparations
  • Visiting status for all CSC institutions
  • Government of Canada COVID-19 Information

 

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

