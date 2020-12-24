SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’130 0.4%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’872 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’713 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8884 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 2.7% 
24.12.2020 01:27:00

Information about COVID-19 at Drumheller Institution

DRUMHELLER, AB, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that there are currently two inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the medium security unit of Drumheller Institution in Alberta. There are no active cases of COVID-19 among staff at Drumheller Institution.

Contact tracing is underway and testing for COVD-19 has been completed for inmates who reside on the same range as the two positive cases. All results returned are negative.

The inmates who have tested positive are being medically isolated and we are closely monitoring them. Visits to the institution continue to be suspended to limit comings and goings. Decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are being made in close consultation with public health authorities.

We are monitoring this situation closely and continue to apply infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. We continue to actively screen employees entering the institution, all employees and inmates are equipped with medical masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping our employees, inmates and the public safe. We will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders, to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Inmate testing numbers are updated daily from Monday to Friday and available on our website.

Quick facts

  • Drumheller Institution is a medium-security facility with a minimum-security annex, situated south-east of the Town of Drumheller just off of Highway #9 and approximately 132 kilometres east of Calgary, Alberta.

  • The medium security unit, where the positive cases have been identified, has a capacity of 582 offenders. There are currently no confirmed cases at the minimum unit.

  • Due to the fact that visits are temporarily suspended at Drumheller Institution, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.

  • CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates. CSC is also equipped to conduct its own testing and is working in close collaboration with its public health partners.

Associated links

  • CSC COVID-19 Preparations
  • Visiting status for all CSC institutions

 

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.36
3.56 %
UBS Group 12.53
2.58 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’014.50
1.65 %
Swiss Re 82.28
1.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 403.70
1.46 %
Geberit 540.20
-0.41 %
Sika 237.70
-0.54 %
Nestle 101.24
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 301.50
-0.85 %
Lonza Grp 554.00
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Aufwärtstrend intakt / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA hält weiter
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wasserstoff-Markt im Fokus: Wie steht es aktuell um die Branche von NEL & Co.?
BioNTech will Kühlungs-Anforderungen des Impfstoffs senken - BioNTech-Aktie sinkt dennoch
Dieses Unternehmen ist Laut Gene Munster der einzige ernsthafte Rivale für Tesla
Staatsfonds verkauft Aktien von Apple, Amazon & Co. - und stockt dafür bei diesen US-Titeln kräftig auf
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk sorgt mit Krypto-Gedankenspiel für Aufregung
Eurokurs fällt deutlich unter 1,22 US-Dollar - USD/CHF zuletzt 0,8900
Credit Suisse muss Massnahmen gegen Geldwäsche in den USA verstärken - Aktie gewinnt
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Gegenbewegung: SMI und DAX legen bis Handelsende zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Elon Musk wollte 2018 Verkauf von Tesla an Apple ausloten - Tesla-Aktie beendet den Handel in Grün
BioNTech und Pfizer liefern weitere 100 Millionen Impfdosen an USA - BioNTech-Aktie schliesst tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht freundlich in die Weihnachtspause
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit