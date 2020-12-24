Information about COVID-19 at Drumheller Institution

DRUMHELLER, AB, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that there are currently two inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the medium security unit of Drumheller Institution in Alberta. There are no active cases of COVID-19 among staff at Drumheller Institution.

Contact tracing is underway and testing for COVD-19 has been completed for inmates who reside on the same range as the two positive cases. All results returned are negative.

The inmates who have tested positive are being medically isolated and we are closely monitoring them. Visits to the institution continue to be suspended to limit comings and goings. Decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are being made in close consultation with public health authorities.

We are monitoring this situation closely and continue to apply infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. We continue to actively screen employees entering the institution, all employees and inmates are equipped with medical masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping our employees, inmates and the public safe. We will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders, to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Inmate testing numbers are updated daily from Monday to Friday and available on our website.

Quick facts

Drumheller Institution is a medium-security facility with a minimum-security annex, situated south-east of the Town of Drumheller just off of Highway #9 and approximately 132 kilometres east of Calgary, Alberta .





just off of Highway #9 and approximately 132 kilometres east of . The medium security unit, where the positive cases have been identified, has a capacity of 582 offenders. There are currently no confirmed cases at the minimum unit.





Due to the fact that visits are temporarily suspended at Drumheller Institution, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.





CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates. CSC is also equipped to conduct its own testing and is working in close collaboration with its public health partners.

Associated links

CSC COVID-19 Preparations

Visiting status for all CSC institutions

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region