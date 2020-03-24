Informatica Launches New Intelligence and Automation Innovations Across the Intelligent Data Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has updated its Intelligent Data Platform ™, powered by Informatica's AI-powered CLAIRE ™ engine, with the industry's most advanced intelligence and automation capabilities, enabling enterprises to accelerate cloud analytics modernization, drive better customer experiences, and properly govern and manage all their data. The new innovations include:

Cloud Data Warehouse and Data Lakes

Industry's leading and most comprehensive cloud data management with massively scalable high-performance serverless capabilities for cloud data warehousing and data lakes. Handles new data sources and numerous targets across cloud ecosystems; ingests data from databases, files, and streaming sources; and enables real-time analytics and self-service. New features include:

Cloud Data Integration (CDI) & Cloud Data Integration Elastic (CDI-E) – More dynamic, scalable, flexible data integration, improved pushdown support for AWS and integration with Operational Insights. Cloud Data Integration Elastic (CDI-E) support for hierarchical datatypes, CLAIRE-powered Spark auto tuning, easy debugging with midstream and enhanced Azure support. Preview of Serverless runtime for CDI and CDI-E.

Cloud Data Quality – New capabilities including parsing and de-duplication and expanded data profiling with additional cleansing and verification and connectivity to Salesforce and Microsoft Common Data Model.

Cloud Mass Ingestion – Single integrated data ingestion service with improved usability and resilience. Broader support for DevOps with enhanced integration to GitHub for Mass Ingestion Streaming, Files and Databases enhanced connectivity with Databricks delta support for files, AWS Kenisis, ADLS Gen2 (streaming) and advanced functionality such as schema drift support.

CLAIRE-powered data engineering pipeline recommendations, cross data pipeline categorization based on similarity, streaming data lineage, and data prep recipe recommendations. Next best transformation recommendations, support for handling data drift in Cloud Data Integration Elastic source transformations, runtime recommendation with spark auto tuning, ability to use intelligent structure parser in Cloud Data Integration with real time connectors, passthrough mode & for non-relational output.

Innovation supporting advanced Data Engineering use cases with Blockchain as well as image transformations for applications across financial services, public safety, and healthcare industries.

iPaaS

Industry's leading and most innovative and modern enterprise iPaaS for multi-cloud, hybrid environments with more automation and intelligence than ever, including new patterns such as Cloud Data Quality, Cloud Application Integration and API management, more DevOps support with CI/CD and GitHub team level integration, and more cloud-native capabilities for analytics and cloud data warehousing initiatives. New features include:

Cloud Data Quality – New capabilities including parsing and de-duplication and expanded data profiling with additional cleansing and verification and CLAIRE-powered data quality rule recommendations for Salesforce and Microsoft Common Data Model.

Cloud Application Integration and API Management – Test-driven development with easier de-bugging, consumption of databases, JSON and XML content-types, and creation of schema definitions. Improved monitoring and management of APIs, processes, and connections with Operational Insight. CLAIRE-enabled automatic identification, blocking, and logging of API requests/responses containing sensitive PII data. API Gateway now offers OAuth 2.0 support.

Advanced Cloud Data Management – Enhancements to B2B Gateway such as new partner portal, Drummond AS2-Interoperability Certification, and SFTP server support and Reference 360 such as change event and Delta export APIs, user visibility security, improved performance and stability for large datasets.

Multi-cloud/Hybrid Support – Expanded coverage for cloud ecosystems and improved connectivity across technologies, systems and applications.

CLAIRE – Next best transformation recommendations, support for handling data drift in Cloud Data Integration Elastic source transformations, runtime recommendation with spark auto tuning, ability to use intelligent structure parser in Cloud Data Integration with real time connectors, passthrough mode & for non-relational output.

Platform – Availability of Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) in Japan and Canada . Github integration, ability to export/import agent configurations and schedule objects across environments.

Master Data Management

Industry's leading modular, hybrid, end-to-end MDM solution with intelligent, flexible, and powerful multi-domain modern MDM and 360 solutions available both on-premises and in the cloud. Informatica MDM, powered by the Informatica CLAIRE engine, provides Enterprise Unified Metadata Intelligence to accelerate and automate master data management and offers advanced capabilities such as hierarchy management, master data relationships, AI/ML-powered match tuning, file structure discovery, filed mapping and import, and more to manage the complete value chain of data. Designed for an enhanced view of customer, product, and supplier data, Informatica offers pre-built 360 solutions that leverage Informatica MDM capabilities to simplify data stewardship and administration and deliver tailored contextual insights to business users in real-time. New features include:

Enhanced hierarchy management and graph-based relationship navigation.

Pre-configured charts to see data stewardship activities and search and drill-down from summary to details.

Self-learning, powered by AI, CLAIRE-enabled match-tuning and rule recommendation.

Stewardship at scale with one-click updates to multiple master data records, and visualization of changes.

Workflows based collaboration and dynamic data model creation for product data and intuitive graph visualization to discover all product relationships.

Axon Data Governance and Marketplace

Industry's first fully governed and automated data marketplace built on an intelligent foundation of market-leading data governance, data quality, data privacy and metadata management capabilities to empower broad data use across the enterprise. New features include:

Data Engineering teams can specify general options available for provisioning data to consumers, the methods, formats, locations, cadences for data delivery, and the security constraints to access these options.

Data Collections aggregate data quality scores for the data sets they contain, and report an aggregate data quality view to the consumer in real-time for assessing the fitness-of-use of data.

Axon Data Marketplace discloses the security, privacy and other policies linked to Data Collections, so consumers understand the policy context when determining the terms of use for the data.

Axon Data Marketplace enables data owners to designate specific linked policies to enforce "Acceptable Use Terms" during the data consumer request process.

Integration into third-party ITSM to support core data governance processes and capture all content necessary to process the orders from Data consumers' access requests in Axon Data Marketplace. Operational linkages between order and processes are preserved for auditing and reporting.

Automatically discover lineage for governance consumers based on catalog scanning results to inform of relationships and notify stakeholders on metadata changes to ensure even tighter governance oversight between business and technical artefacts.

Enterprise Data Catalog

Industry's first and only catalog of catalogs that delivers a system of record across all enterprise data with the broadest metadata connectivity, including the most complex enterprise systems. Informatica's enterprise data catalog is able to extract the most granular metadata and end-to-end data lineage from complex enterprise systems enabling metadata-driven intelligence and automation to drive greater value from all your data across all business use cases. New features include:

New metadata scanners for analytics applications like SAP BW and SAP BW/4HANA, streaming platforms like Apache Kafka, NoSQL databases like MongoDB, BI tools like Qlik Sense, and multi-vendor ETL tools.

Extraction of granular data lineage from complex enterprise systems (i.e. no black boxes) including detailed transformation of the data.

For more information on all of the newly launched solution innovations, review Informatica's Virtual Summit for the Spring Launch here.

Supporting Quote:

"Data-driven businesses need intelligent data management solutions that deliver industry-leading innovation, metadata management, and AI-powered automation to achieve their objectives faster and meet today's data challenges," said Amit Walia , chief executive officer, Informatica. "Informatica continues to raise the bar with our data management innovations, working to power our customers' data-driven digital transformations."

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

