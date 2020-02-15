Informa Markets Malaysia Hosts Business Community To Provide Clarity On Coronavirus Situation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Informa Markets, the leading exhibition organiser in Malaysia, is supporting the government's efforts to share factual and up-to-date information on the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia with the business community

It had organised a special briefing by Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Director-General of Health in Malaysia's Ministry of Health, for stakeholders including business leaders and representatives of diplomatic missions on Feb 12.

"This is an important part of our corporate responsibility to help provide clarity of the situation to our business partners to enable informed decisions and actions to be taken for business continuity," said Mr M.Gandhi, Group Managing Director (ASEAN Business), Informa Markets.

"We strongly support the government's position that the response to this must be based on facts, science and authorised sources and not unverified postings on social media. We are happy by the attendance at the briefing, it indicates our partners are interested in getting the real and full picture of the virus situation, they need the information to decide on their next move."

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said the situation was under control in Malaysia and the cluster of cases currently under containment did not amount to an outbreak.

"It is crucial that during times of crisis and uncertainty that we seek the truth and facts from valid and authorised sources. Each and every one of us must be responsible when sharing information. If the source and validity is dubious, it is better for us not to share. Up to date information on the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia is readily available on MOH's official social media channels. Based on MOH's most current assessment, the situation of COVID-19 infection is under control and in the early containment phase. MOH will continue to strengthen preparedness for the possibility of the next phase i.e. late containment and subsequently, the mitigation phase.."

The health situation in Malaysia is being managed by the Ministry of Health, National Disaster Management Agency and various other ministries and agencies under a committee chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail.

Up-to-date information on the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia is readily available on the Health Ministry' website (www.moh.gov.my) and official social media channels.

To learn more about the facts of COVID-19, please watch https://youtu.be/14ylDwjO9yo

