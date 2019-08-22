22.08.2019 11:27:00

Informa Markets Establishes Monumental Partnership To Expand Water Portfolio Spanning North America And Southeast Asia

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets announces its partnership with the ASEAN Water Series. The strategic alliance will expand the reach across the global water, wastewater, and environmental services industry.

 

The new partnership between the WWETT Show -- Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show, and the ASEAN Water Series in Southeast Asia, will now offer a very impressive water and wastewater portfolio of events worldwide. The new portfolio will span across the U.S., Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

"The WWETT Show is really excited to partner with the ASEAN Water Series," said Douglas Lugo, director of the WWETT Show. "The partnership will garner exposure amongst our clients, as well as create visibility in a growing Southeast Asian market between water and wastewater industry professionals."

Eliane van Doorn, regional director of business development, ASEAN said, "We are very pleased with our sister event WWETT in North America. I am sure that we can learn from the WWETT Show, where the environmental services industries gather for many years."

The Informa Markets ASEAN Water Series events are providing the key players a platform not only to display the latest developments and innovations, but also to showcase solutions to decision makers and industry professionals. At each water event, attendees can expect a conference, cutting-edge seminars, round table discussions, and best practice sessions; all which create opportunities to network, connect with peers and experts, and to get the latest insight in the water and wastewater industry. The events are as follows:

  • VIETWATER, Ho Chi Minh City: November 6-8, 2019
  • WATER INDONESIA, Jakarta: November 20-23, 2019
  • ASIAWATER, Kuala Lumpur: March 31-April 2, 2020
  • MYANMARWATER, Yangon: October 2020
  • VIETWATER, Ho Chi Minh City: November 2020
  • WATER PHILIPPINES, Manila: March 24-25, 2021
  • THAIWATER, Bangkok: June 10-12, 2021

"Apart from our successful and longstanding ASEAN Water Series, we are launching WETV; Waste and Environmental Technology & Transport Vietnam alongside our VIETWATER Event in Ho Chi Minh City this year," stated van Doorn.

To find out more about the ASEAN Water Series, visit www.asiawater.org. To learn more about the WWETT Show, go to www.wwettshow.com. 

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. More information at www.informamarkets.com 

About WWETT Show

The WWETT Show -- Water & Wastewater, Equipment, Treatment & Transport -- is the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology. Visit www.wwettshow.com for complete show details. 

About ASEAN Water Series

With ASIAWATER's 11 years of accredited success, organiser Informa Markets | UBM has since launched a series of geo-located events across Southeast Asia, also known as ASEAN Water Series. The series position themselves as the leading water industry events for ASEAN in the fields of water and wastewater management, sewerage, industrial wastewater, purification, irrigation, and water resources management industries. These geo-located events include WATER PHILIPPINES, MYANMARWATER, THAIWATER, VIETWATER, and WATER INDONESIA, each with focus on its respective country and with regional event ASIAWATER, held in Malaysia, focusing on developing Asia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964070/ASIAWATER.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964071/WWETT_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964072/InformaMarkets_UBM_JPEG_Logo.jpg

 

