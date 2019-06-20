|
20.06.2019 18:46:00
Infor to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Q4 Fiscal Year 2019 Results on Tuesday, June 25, 2019
NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that it will host an investor conference call to discuss Q4 fiscal year 2019 results for current holders of Infor securities and other interested parties on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Materials and dial-in details will be available at http://www.infor.com/company/infor-investors-relations/ after 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, June 25.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
Infor customers include:
- The top 20 aerospace companies
- 9 of the top 10 high tech companies
- 14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks
- 19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities
- 18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers
- 14 of the top 20 industrial distributors
- 13 of the top 20 global retailers
- 4 of the top 5 brewers
- 17 of the top 20 global banks
- 9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands
- 7 of the top 10 global luxury brands
For more information:
John Nardecchia
Infor
651-968-2179
investorrelations@infor.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infor-to-hold-investor-conference-call-to-discuss-q4-fiscal-year-2019-results-on-tuesday-june-25-2019-300872231.html
SOURCE Infor
