03.08.2019 19:00:00

Infolob Signed Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider Program

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infolob Solutions, a premier digital consulting organization based out of Irving, TX, today announced that it entered into an agreement with Oracle, which enables Infolob to offer Oracle Cloud (IAAS/PAAS) services to its customers across North America. The agreement marks an extension of the Platinum Partnership between the companies, by adding Infolob as an Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP). Currently INFOLOB operates under three business units, its Technology business unit is led by Tim Fox, Business solutions unit led by Venkat Kovela and Federal Business unit is led by Eric Adolphe.

Under this Cloud MSP program Infolob offers the most robust portfolio of hybrid IT and digital enablement services designed to accelerate customer adoption of cloud and drive their modernization journey. Infolob helps customers find the right cloud-landing zone for each of their workloads. This new MSP agreement means that Infolob will be able to directly provide Oracle Cloud Services to customers for their hybrid IT and datacenter modernization projects. The Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) program identifies and recognizes partners who have skills, tools and processes to build, deploy, run, and manage Oracle and non-Oracle workloads on Oracle Cloud Platform.
Infolob Cloud Offerings that complement the Oracle Cloud include:

  • Cloud migration assessment and business continuity services
  • Cloud workload management for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services and many other public and private cloud providers
  • Hybrid IT integration and orchestration services, ideal when multiple cloud and legacy systems need to be bonded together to move to cloud native transition with retrofit methodologies.

 

SOURCE Infolob Solutions Inc.

