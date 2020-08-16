Infolinx Announces Troy Atkinson as Vice President of Business Development

KENSINGTON, Md., Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infolinx, a division of Spacesaver Interiors, today announced Troy Atkinson has joined the Infolinx team as Vice President of Business Development.

Troy, a veteran of the United States Air Force, has over 25 years of direct sales experience in the software, technology, and healthcare industries. His expertise lies in developing, leading, and growing sales efforts while providing a consultative approach to customers. Troy prides himself on his ability to understand customer needs to provide a comprehensive solution.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the talented team at Infolinx. The energy is great, and the team is engaged. I feel fortunate to work with people who welcome and encourage creativity and ingenuity," said Troy. "This team comes to work every day with one goal in mind: to provide best-in-class solutions combined with the highest levels of customer service to exceed our customers' expectations. This type of mentality has been the secret to the success that Infolinx has had for over 30 years."

Julia Sweeney, President, is eager to have Troy in the strategic position of Vice President of Business Development. "Troy is an excellent addition to our team. I am confident he will add tremendous value and have an immediate impact to our continued success. Troy's years of experience combined with his positive and can-do attitude will help position Infolinx for continued growth for years to come."

When asked about what his first actions will be, Troy shared, "Enhancing our already stellar ability to consult and collaborate with customers daily will be a top priority. Focusing on meeting both active and prospective clients where they are ensures long-term success for both customers and Infolinx. My future goals include driving revenue growth by providing more hands-on and consultative implementation processes across a variety of industries."

Prior to joining Infolinx, Troy has held multiple senior-level positions over his career. He has a demonstrated track record of leading new business development, expanding existing customers accounts by establishing niche market strategies and exceptional sales growth. He is a recognized leader and motivator with the ability to lead double-digit revenue growth despite a challenging economic climate and transform average teams into high performing sales leaders.

"With Troy leading our sales efforts, I'm confident Infolinx will continue growing and driving new product innovations," said Amy Hamilton, CEO of parent company, Spacesaver Interiors.

About Infolinx:

As a leading provider of records and information management software, Infolinx enables organizations to track and manage the complete lifecycle of important physical and digital records. From record creation to disposition, Infolinx provides a streamlined solution for managing records and information at any scale to meet the compliance and information governance needs for today's modern workplace. Apply lifecycle rules or legal holds, secure access at any level, and create workflow approvals - all with a legally defensible audit trail. Available in the cloud or on-premises, Infolinx is scalable, 100% browser-based and implemented across several industry verticals including healthcare, pharmaceutical, government, financial services, and education. To learn more, visit http://infolinx.com

About Spacesaver Interiors:

Spacesaver Interiors is a full-service commercial dealer representing over 70 quality manufacturers who share our commitment to sustainability, quality and customer service within the Washington metropolitan area. Clients come to Spacesaver Interiors when they need comprehensive, highly functional, and creative workplace solutions. Whether they require storage and furniture solutions or business services, we provide them with the highest level of service and experience in the business. To learn more, visit http://spacesaverinteriors.com.

