InfoComply Launches Compliance and Data Privacy software Platform2.0 to Address New Regulations Worldwide

LEWES, Del., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumer data privacy and corporate compliance management firm InfoComply announced today a new version of the company's software platform, providing upgraded tools for companies seeking compliance with international security and privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and Brazil's New General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

"Global companies must prepare for increasingly complex data privacy and security regulations created to protect consumers around the world," said Suren Reddy, VP of Customer Success, InfoComply. "InfoComply leverages technology innovations with a user-friendly interface to help businesses safely and securely collect, store, and process consumer data while ensuring compliance with global laws and regulations. We keep up with changing rules and industry trends so you can focus on what you best and protect both your clients and your brand reputation."

Version 2.0 of InfoComply's innovative compliance management platform ensures faster time to compliance, integration with corporate enterprise IT management tools, an upgraded user-friendly interface, and new CCPA and LGPD-specific features. The platform includes two modules for complete and integrated information security and privacy support – iComply and iPrivacyHub – helping companies to reduce compliance risk, increase accountability, and protect brand reputation.

The iComply module incorporates compliance management tools supporting operationalization of GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD compliance, as well as new regulations. It also supports ISO27001 – ISMS security regulations management, automation of privacy and security assessments, and audit and evidence management. The latest platform version provides additional CCPA and LGPD-specific compliance features, including preparing for cookie and privacy policy updates, enabling user consent for opt-out and do not sell rules, configuring data discovery services, and building a customer data privacy portal.

Data privacy management features provided in the new iPrivacyHub module include consumer privacy requests management, a consent and preferences center, data breach incident automation, information asset management, records of processing, and a privacy impact assessment tool.

Since 2013, the InfoComply team has successfully helped organizations with digital transformation, including cloud transformation in the sales, legal, and financial industries. InfoComply released its first compliance software platform addressing GDPR regulations in 2018 and continuously updates its products on a scalable platform to extend to all new and upcoming regulations.

About InfoComply

