Influitive Bolsters Leadership Team with New VP of People Operations and VP of Finance

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Influitive Corporation—a leading provider of customer advocacy and engagement software—today announced the appointment of Tanya Woit as the company's new VP of People Operations and Puneet Arora as VP of Finance. Both executive hires bring more than 10 years of experience in business strategy and operations and will help further strengthen the Influitive leadership team.

Tanya Woit joins Influitive as VP of People Operations. Most recently, she was the Associate Vice President of Talent and Operations at Think Research where she drove organization-wide alignment and the execution of business strategy. Woit is a strong advocate for empowering team members to push the boundaries of "old" HR and work side by side with the teams they support to create bespoke programs and processes. She earned an MBA from the Smith School of Business at Queen's University.

Puneet Arora returns to Influitive as its VP of Finance and previously served as the company's Senior Director of Finance and Operations during 2017 - 2018. Prior to rejoining Influitive, Arora was a strategic financial consultant at BrightIron, where he provided strategic and operational finance support to startups and tech companies in the region. He was born and raised in India, and moved to Toronto in 2016 after contributing to the hyper-growth of multiple startups in the software ecosystem. He earned an MBA from IIM Calcutta, one of India's top 3 business schools.

"Strong and proven leadership are the requirements for Influitive's continued growth and success", said Dan McCall, CEO at Influitive. "I am thrilled to have Tanya and Puneet on board working alongside myself and the rest of our leadership team to bring Influitive into the future."

About Influitive

Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Leading brands such as Cisco, Oracle, Adobe, ADP, and IBM rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit influitive.com to learn more.

SOURCE Influitive Corporation