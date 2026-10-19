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19.10.2026 21:05:05

Inflation Surge Weighs On Canadian Markets; Index Falls 0.7%

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory Monday afternoon amid concerns about possible monetary tightening by the Canadian central bank after data showed an acceleration in the nation's consumer price inflation in the month of September.

Worries about Middle East tensions and Russia-Ukraine conflict and mounting civil unrest in France also weigh on sentiment.

Utilities, industrials, real estate, materials and financials stocks are among the notable loses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 252.27 points or 0.7% at 35,924.32 a little while ago.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the headline inflation in Canada rose to 3.1% in September from 3% in the previous month, the highest reading since the two-year high of 3.2% in May, but below the market consensus of 3.2%. The core inflation rates tracked by the BoC remained below the 2% threshold, with the trimmed-mean rate at 1.8%, below expectations of 1.9%.

Canada's annual core inflation, which strips out eight of the most volatile components including food, energy, and mortgage interest costs, eased to 2.2% in September from a five-month high of 2.4% in August. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices were flat, after a 0.1% increase in the prior month.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its monetary policy next week.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers dropped more than 6%. Ballard Power Systems, Air Canada, Real Matters, TFI International, EQB, Emera, Nutrien, Canadian Utilities, Aecon, Enbridge, Eldorado Gold and Martinrea International are down 2%-4.3%.

Hydro One, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Lundin Gold, George Weston, Boyd Services, Brookfied Business Corp., Exchange Income, FirstService, AltaGas, Colliers International Group, BCE, Teck Resources, Enerflex, TransCanada and Fortis are also down sharply.

Gran Tierra Energy is rising 3.5%. Interfor, Kelt Exploration, Parex Resources, Vermilion Energy, Canfor, Knight Therapeutics, Baytex Energy, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Russel Metals, Hudbay Minerals, Kinaxis and Precision Drilling Corporation are up 1.4%-3%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

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ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

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Short 15’788.74 8.97 SJB30U
SMI-Kurs: 14’368.78 19.10.2026 17:31:13
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Long 13’428.39 13.97 S1B77U
Long 12’840.43 8.94 SGHBWU
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