Infinity Laboratories Adds Staff, Expands Reach

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Laboratories, a full-service chemical and microbiological contract laboratory, has added top-quality staff members to the company's expanding team and recently expanded and purchased Ultimate Labs in San Diego.

"We are also excited to announce some amazing new hires and one internal promotion," said Daniel Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Infinity Laboratories.

Sergey Boytsov- Chief Operation Officer / Chief Information Officer.

Boytsov, who earned an MBA in Industrial Engineering and an MS in Software Engineering, will serve as Infinity's COO and CIO. He will oversee all internal operational and IT activities.

"Boytsov is a driven technology leader with a successful track record of supporting clinical research and laboratory services organizations," Henderson said. "He knows how to build high performing technology team and manage complex custom and commercial software implementations."

Greg Rhead – Vice President of Quality and Regulatory

Rhead, who earned a Bachelor's of Science from Michigan State University, will serve as Infinity's Vice President of Quality and Regulatory. Rhead will oversee all global quality governance and initiatives. He will position Infinity Laboratories as a gold standard in the industry and ensure corporate compliance with various government regulatory bodies (FDA, DEA) and accreditation agencies.

"Rhead brings a tremendous amount of value from his time spent as a quality executive within the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology industries," said Henderson. "Having a seasoned executive in this critical role will allow Infinity Laboratories to further its goal as being a superior quality organization."

Gary Doucette - Vice President of Sales.

Doucette, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Psychology from Miami University, will oversee all sales and customer service teams. With an extensive and successful background within the Pharmaceutical industry, Doucette is an exciting new addition to the executive team.

"We are thrilled to have Doucette on our team," said Henderson. "We are looking forward to the tremendous amount of sales and customer-centric leadership he brings to the team."

Sophia Sueck - Laboratory Director of San Diego facility (Ultimate Laboratories).

Sueck, who holds a Bachelor's in Biological Sciences from Rowan University, has been with Infinity Laboratories since 2015 and has most recently served as Microbiology Manager. The well-earned promotion is a reflection of her persistence, dedication, and technical expertise.

"We are confident that Sueck will continue to lead in an exceptional way," Henderson said. "By bringing her talents and skillset to our San Diego site, she will bring a passion for performance excellence and support us for continued growth."

About Infinity Laboratories

Infinity Laboratories was founded in 1991 on the bedrock principles of excellence, integrity, and quality. Today, the Company is a national chemical and microbiological testing laboratory servicing the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Infinity Labs was recently named one of Colorado's top innovative companies by the nonprofit Colorado Companies to Watch honors 50 firms each year for their innovative work. Infinity Laboratories was chosen out of a field of more than 1,000 Colorado companies.

For more information about Infinity Laboratories, please visit infinitylaboratories.com.

