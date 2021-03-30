Infinity Federal Credit Union Celebrates 100th Anniversary

WESTBROOK, Maine, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Infinity Federal Credit Union kicked off a year-long celebration of its hundredth year of operations.

As Maine's first credit union, Infinity began serving its members in 1921, initially as the Telephone Workers Credit Union of Maine, then as Telco of New England FCU. Infinity is now community-based, available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Cumberland and York counties and the city of Bangor. Infinity is a not-for-profit cooperative organization owned by its members and guided by the vision to 'do banking differently to keep you a step ahead in life', with the goal of consistently meeting their members' evolving social, economic, and cultural needs.

In addition to last week's day-long celebration, Infinity debuted an anniversary edition of their logo. The credit union's signature Random Acts of Kindness (RAOK) Campaign, launched in 2016 with monthly community act of kindness from each branch, is getting a major boost this year with each employee receiving $100 to perform RAOKs that are meaningful for them in their own neighborhoods. Infinity's generous community sponsorships and donations will also be elevated with more organizations receiving community volunteer time, financial support and long-lasting partnerships. Infinity plans to announce promotions on products, services, and membership incentives throughout the year, and larger celebration with its members is planned for later this year when it's safe to gather.

Infinity's operations center and main branch are located in Westbrook, with full-service branches in Portland, Scarborough, Bangor and Arundel. The $324 million credit union has 82 employees, has been on Maine's list of Best Places to Work for eight years, and has been a Small Business Administration (SBA) Top Credit Union Lender since 2018. Supporting their commitment to do banking differently, Infinity is a four-time recipient of the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award, and a two-time recipient of the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award from the Maine Credit Union League.

About Infinity Federal Credit Union

Guided by our vision to do banking differently to keep you a step ahead in life, Infinity FCU has been serving Cumberland and York counties and the city of Bangor since 1921. We are a not-for-profit cooperative committed to the enrichment of Maine communities through financial inclusion, community service, and our dedication to Banking With Heart™. To learn more about us, visit www.infinityfcu.com and follow us on social media @infinityfcu.

CONTACT: Ashley Wainwright

PHONE: (207) 854-6000 x1038

EMAIL: ashley.wainwright@infinityfcu.com

Photo caption:

Employees of Infinity Federal Credit Union's Portland branch at 29 Baxter Boulevard celebrate the credit union's 100th Anniversary by dressing in the company's signature red and yellow. Left to right: Helene Porter, Mariam Masudi, Alice Hakizimana, Germaine Mbayiha, Caitlin Kalloch, Innocent Ilunga, Catherine Alvarez, and Kim Garman.

Related Images

portland-branch-celebrates-100th.jpg

Portland Branch Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Employees of Infinity Federal Credit Union's Portland branch at 29 Baxter Boulevard celebrate the credit union's 100th Anniversary by dressing in the company's signature red and yellow.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinity-federal-credit-union-celebrates-100th-anniversary-301258921.html

SOURCE Infinity Federal Credit Union