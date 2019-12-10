Infinite Selected as a Winner in the 2019 "NVTC Tech 100" Awards

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinite, a technology company and leading provider of digital transformation solutions, announced today it was selected as a winner in the 2019 "NVTC Tech 100" awards. The annual Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) awards program honors the most innovative technology companies and top technology executives within the Greater Washington technology community. Infinite was chosen as a 2019 honoree for its expertise in upgrading legacy infrastructure, enabling enterprise-level companies to achieve better business outcomes and remain competitive in today's collaborative, digital marketplace.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Northern Virginia Technology Council for our innovative solutions and services that enable faster go-to-market strategy and greater flexibility in responding to ever-changing market dynamics," said Upinder Zutshi, managing director and CEO of Infinite. "Infinite remains committed to growing and supporting businesses of all sizes in the area of digital transformation by utilizing new-age technologies such as AI, machine learning, robotic process automation and DevOps."

Infinite helps businesses drive digital transformation and evolve at the pace of technological innovation through its signature digital offerings: analytics, mobility, mobile messaging and IoT. Infinite guides clients through their transitions into this digital paradigm using disruptive tools like machine learning, artificial intelligence, block chain, enterprise architecture, robotic process automation and business process automation as well as newer processes like DevSecOps. Its Platformization™ strategy leverages proprietary frameworks to create industry specific software platforms that can be customized per clients' needs. Combining key technological strengths in mobility, security, analytics, cloud, agile applications and IT operations with significant domain investments in healthcare, telecom, finance, media and entertainment enable Infinite to create verticalized solutions that leverage the common needs of business functions.

The 2019 "NVTC Tech 100" list is comprised of 100 top technology companies and 25 executives that are considered to be the best and brightest in the diverse and thriving technology ecosystem. The individuals and companies listed are accredited for driving technology innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers and leading growth in the Greater Washington region.

To view the full list of 2019 "NVTC Tech 100" winners, visit: https://www.nvtc.org/NVTC/News/News_Articles/Northern_Virginia_Technology_Council_Announces_the_2019_Tech_100_Honorees.aspx

About Infinite:

Infinite is a leading technology company providing digital transformation solutions that can be deployed rapidly per customer needs – a concept it calls Platformization™. Platformization is a new culture of innovation that creates a complete suite of technology solutions for companies across various industries including healthcare, BFSI, media & publishing, telecom & technology and government. Infinite's U.S. headquarters is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, visit https://www.infinite.com/ and follow on Twitter @Infinite_ICS.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As one of the largest technology councils in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations, and governmental agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 350,000 employees in the region. NVTC is recognized as the nation's leader in providing its technology community with networking and educational events; specialized services and benefits; public policy advocacy; branding of its region as a major global technology center; initiatives in targeted business sectors and in the international, entrepreneurship, workforce and education arenas; and the NVTC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that supports the NVTC Veterans Employment Initiative and other priorities within Virginia's technology community. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.

