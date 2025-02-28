|
28.02.2025 02:31:16
Infinera Slips To Loss In Q4
(RTTNews) - Infinera Corp. (INFN) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarter was $26.34 million or $0.11 per share, compared to net income of $12.87 million, or $0.06 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Total other expense was $17.70 million compared to expense of $3.09 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $8.2 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $28.6 million, or $0.12 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
GAAP revenue for the quarter declined to $414.39 million from $453.46 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Analysts expected revenue of $409.07 million for the quarter.
In June 2024, Nokia (NOK) agreed to acquire Infinera in a transaction valuing the company at $6.65 per share or an enterprise value of US$2.3 billion.
On 18th February 2025, Infinera announced that its acquisition by Nokia is expected to close around February 28, 2025, pending final regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Nachrichten zu Infinera CorpShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Infinera CorpShs
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
|20.02.25
|Schroders: So wählen Sie den richtigen Fondsmanager für Private Markets aus
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZolldrohung und Bilanzflut: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Japanische Börse beendet Handel mit leichten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlichere Verluste erlitt. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag niedriger. Am Donnerstag ging es an den asiatischen Börsen mehrheitlich leicht nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}