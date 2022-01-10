SMI 12’597 -1.6%  SPI 15’974 -1.9%  Dow 36’069 -0.5%  DAX 15’768 -1.1%  Euro 1.0502 0.6%  EStoxx50 4’240 -1.5%  Gold 1’802 0.3%  Bitcoin 38’644 0.5%  Dollar 0.9269 0.9%  Öl 81.0 -1.1% 
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB Aktie
10.01.2022 22:30:00

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics today announces that new patent protection is granted in Australia

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
61.50 SEK -0.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) today announces that the Australian Patent Office has granted a patent entitled: A method of activating lactic acid bacteria, which protects the formulation of Lactobacillus reuteri including IBP-9414. IBP-9414 is currently in Phase III development for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and improvement of feeding tolerance in preterm infants.

The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved pharmaceutical grade probiotic drug to prevent life threatening infant diseases including NEC, by promoting healthy stomach- and bowel development in premature infants.

The invention covers a novel way to activate the freeze-dried bacteria and corresponding patent applications are pending in additional important future markets including the US and Europe. This patent further increases the existing protection of IBT’s drug candidate IBP-9414 for which both Orphan Drug Exclusivity and biological data protection have been granted in the USA and EU.

The patent provides coverage until 2036. IBP-9414 is intended to be marketed in Australia once market approval has been obtained.

"We are very pleased that IBT has succeeded in expanding our intellectual property protection for IBP-9414 through the approved patent in an important additional market” says Staffan Strömberg, Chief Executive Officer of IBT.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (IBT) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Telefon: +46 8 410 145 55
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication

This information is information that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 22:30 CET on January 10, 2022.

