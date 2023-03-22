SMI 10'782 -0.1%  SPI 14'123 0.0%  Dow 32'030 -1.6%  DAX 15'216 0.1%  Euro 0.9964 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'196 0.3%  Gold 1'967 1.3%  Bitcoin 24'924 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9177 -0.5%  Öl 75.8 1.0% 
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics publishes Annual Report for 2022

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) publishes today the Annual Report for 2022.

The report is available on IBT´s website, ibtherapeutics.com under the section Ïnvestors & Media – Financial Reports”.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are since September 10, 2018, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) ("IBT”) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by conducting sound stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. 

The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants, IBP-1118 to prevent ROP (retinopathy of prematurity), a growing and serious condition that often leads to blindness among prematurely born babies and IBP-1122 for the prevention of antibiotic resistant hospital acquired infections. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Maria Ekdahl, CFO

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Telefon: +46 76 219 37 38

info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, by the contact persons set out above, at 21:30 CET on March 22, 2023.


Attachments


