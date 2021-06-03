SMI 11’470 0.3%  SPI 14’797 0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’603 0.2%  Euro 1.0966 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.4%  Gold 1’908 0.4%  Bitcoin 33’976 3.4%  Dollar 0.8980 0.0%  Öl 71.3 0.9% 
03.06.2021 01:00:00

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with MEMSIC Inc. and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global inertial measurement unit market is expected to grow by USD 6.35 billion according to the Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15%. 

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Analysis Report by End-user (Consumer electronics, Automobiles, Industrial, and Others), Component (Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Inertial combo, and Magnetometers), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/inertial-measurement-unit-imu-market-industry-analysis

The inertial measurement unit market is driven by the declining ASP of MEMS sensors. In addition, the rising demand for wearable lifestyle devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market.

Major Five Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Companies:

  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • MEMSIC Inc.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Automobiles - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Gyroscopes - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Accelerometers - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Inertial combo - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Magnetometers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 4.48 billion and record a decelerating CAGR of 22.31% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report 

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

﻿

