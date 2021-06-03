Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with MEMSIC Inc. and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global inertial measurement unit market is expected to grow by USD 6.35 billion according to the Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15%.

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Analysis Report by End-user (Consumer electronics, Automobiles, Industrial, and Others), Component (Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Inertial combo, and Magnetometers), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/inertial-measurement-unit-imu-market-industry-analysis

The inertial measurement unit market is driven by the declining ASP of MEMS sensors. In addition, the rising demand for wearable lifestyle devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Companies:

Analog Devices Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

MEMSIC Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automobiles - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Gyroscopes - size and forecast 2020-2025

Accelerometers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Inertial combo - size and forecast 2020-2025

Magnetometers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business?

Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 4.48 billion and record a decelerating CAGR of 22.31% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/inertial-measurement-unit-imu-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inertial-measurement-unit-imu-market-covid-19-focused-report--evolving-opportunities-with-memsic-inc-and-murata-manufacturing-co-ltd--technavio-301304623.html

SOURCE Technavio