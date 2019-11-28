INEOS Styrolution's NAS Range: Combining finish quality and durability with food contact adherence

NAS ® 21, 30 & 90: Compliant with US FDA, EU, Chinese National GB & MERCOSUR food contact regulations [1]

21, 30 & 90: Compliant with US FDA, EU, Chinese National GB & MERCOSUR food contact regulations Well-balanced combination of product properties including sparkling clarity, flowability, ease of processing, thermal stability, scratch and alcohol resistance

INEOS Styrolution's NAS® grades used for multiple household applications

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announces today its NAS® range to be an excellent material of choice for food contact applications. Sparkling clarity, flowability, ease of processing, thermal stability, scratch and alcohol resistance are some of the key properties of NAS, an SMMA (styrene-methyl-methacrylate) grade.

The INEOS Styrolution family of NAS materials includes NAS 21 (general purpose SMMA), NAS 30 (best colour, clarity, luster and chemical resistance) and NAS 90 (toughness). With international food contact regulations compliance, including USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union (EU), Chinese National GB standards and MERCOSUR food contact regulations, INEOS Styrolution's NAS range is an excellent material choice for applications requiring food contact compliance. In addition, our NAS range also meets the USP XXIII specifications for Class VI plastics, making it suitable for even more demanding applications such as medical devices.

A trusted material with excellent thermal stability, INEOS Styrolution's NAS grades are currently used in various household applications demanding a strong, stiff and water-clear plastic including water filters, glassware, coffee machine water containers and food containers.

"With the increasing tightening of plastic food contact safety compliance regulations worldwide, it is important for food contact applications to be compliant with international regulations," says Paulo Motta, Vice President, Specialties Business Management, Asia Pacific, INEOS Styrolution. "INEOS Styrolution's NAS range provides an excellent solution addressing international regulatory compliance requirements and customer production needs."

[1] Full details of our food contact statements are available upon request for our customers for whom this is relevant. These statements also identify certain tests that need to be carried out by the customer on the finished moulded article.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading, global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 85 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering the best possible solution, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including Automotive, Electronics, Household, Construction, Healthcare, Packaging and Toys/ Sports/ Leisure. In 2018, sales were at 5.4 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,500 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit www.ineos-styrolution.com.

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

Contact

Hui Boon Kwa

Senior Communications Manager, Asia Pacific



INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd.

111 Somerset Road

#14-16 to 21 TripleOne Somerset

Singapore 238164

Phone: +65 69338393

Email: huiboon.kwa@ineos.com

Internet: www.ineos-styrolution.com

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution