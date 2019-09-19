INEOS Styrolution to Exhibit at MEDTEC China in Shanghai in September 2019

INEOS Styrolution's new Styroflex ® 4G80 specifically designed for medical tubing applications on show

4G80 specifically designed for medical tubing applications on show Broad range of innovative styrenic solutions for the healthcare industry

Consult with INEOS Styrolution's experts on selecting the best solution for one's healthcare requirements

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, will exhibit at MEDTEC China 2019 in Shanghai, booth A110 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from September 25-27, 2019.

INEOS Styrolution continues to show its support to the healthcare sector with ongoing research to develop new materials specifically designed for use in medical and laboratory environments. A selection of most recent applications highlighting new materials will be shown at MEDTEC 2019. This selection covers a wide range of healthcare segments including IV systems and fluid delivery, labware, surgical instruments, as well as respiratory and drug delivery devices.

The key focus at the INEOS Styrolution's booth includes:

New S-TPE (styrene thermoplastic elastomer) based medical tubing grade Styroflex ® 4G80 [1]

Key material properties include excellent bonding performance, good kink resistance and clarity, and the ability to be processed on standard tubing extrusion equipment at superior processing rates when compared to other materials. This material comes with INEOS Styrolution's Essential HD Package (risk class 1 & 2).

SBC based medical drip chamber material Styrolux ® 4G60

The material offers excellent transparency and bonding properties. The very good flow properties enable easy processing, making it an excellent fit for the production of drip chambers.

SBC based urine meter material K-Resin® KR01

This K-Resin grade offers excellent transparent and water clarity and very good balance on toughness and stiffness, making it ideal for applications such as urine meters and suction handles.

INEOS Styrolution offers the most diverse styrenic portfolio and healthcare service packages. It delivers well beyond industry benchmarks. Three packages are available from INEOS Styrolution:

Essential HD Package (risk class I & II applications):

This can be offered with 12 months notification of change (NOC) with a signed long-term supply contract. Food contact statements, USP Class VI, ISO 10993 and drug master file (DMF) are also part of the package, giving healthcare application providers a significant confidence to receive respective approvals for their applications.

Full Service HD Package (risk class II applications):

It can be offered with a Notification of Change (NOC) term up to 36 months when signing a long term supply contract. Furthermore, it comes with full regulatory compliance (USP class VI, ISO 10993, EU and US food contact compliance, DMF, letter of authorization). An increased technical support (color & application development, design support etc.) is another characteristic of the Full Service HD Package. Moreover, it has a specific medical grade nomenclature and a security of supply, long-term and global availability.

Standard food contact package (risk class I applications):

INEOS Styrolution also offers food contact compliant grades, such as general-purpose polystyrene, high impact polystyrene and Standard ABS grades which can be suitable for medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging.

Healthcare Technical Seminar:

During the exhibition, INEOS Styrolution will be hosting a seminar to discuss trends, new material properties and the company's exemplary healthcare packages. All visitors and media are welcome to attend.

When: September 25, 2019 ; 14:00 to 14:30 p.m.

; Where: New Technology Sessions Area, Hall 2, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center

[1] See https://www.ineos-styrolution.com/news/new-healthcare-grade-styroflex-4g80

