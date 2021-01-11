SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
11.01.2021 02:00:00

INEOS Styrolution selected by SAIC Motor for the new MG Linghang model

  • Luran® S 778T SPF30 has been selected exclusively for use on the newly launched MG Linghang
  • A combination of excellent UV resistance, lasting premium paint-free, high gloss appearance with good dimensional stability, making it an ideal polymer for front grill applications

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has announced that its Luran S 778T SPF30 grade has been selected by SAIC, for the new MG Linghang model, launched in October 2020. Headquartered in Shanghai, SAIC Motor is a one of the "Big Four" state-owned Chinese automotive design and manufacturing companies.     

The newly launched MG Linghang (image courtesy of SAIC Motor, 2020)

Luran® S is INEOS Styrolution's acrylonitrile styrene acrylate copolymer (ASA) brand. It is a material of choice for unpainted exterior applications. Luran S offers outstanding properties for long-term use and for a high quality surface appearance. In particular, it offers weathering stability for outdoor applications even when unpainted. It is also an ideal material for hot stamping technology that allows for aesthetic effects.

For SAIC, the enhanced UV resistance, weatherability and lasting premium paint-free, high gloss appearance with mold-in deep dark color of Luran S 778T SPF30 were the key criteria to selecting this material for the front grill application. INEOS Styrolution's outstanding reputation, excellent customer service and consistent product quality also contributed to SAIC's decision process.    

"We are proud to have collaborated with SAIC for more than 10 years and we are now providing the best solution for the new Linghang model," says Jonah Xiong, Asia Automotive New Business Development, INEOS Styrolution. "We are fully committed to continue providing SAIC with the best material solutions in the future and fulfilling its ambitions in the automotive industry."

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit www.ineos-styrolution.com

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

INEOS Styrolution Logo (PRNewsfoto/INEOS Styrolution)

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution

