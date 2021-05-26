SMI 11’306 0.7%  SPI 14’562 0.8%  Dow 34’312 -0.2%  DAX 15’465 0.2%  Euro 1.0969 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.0%  Gold 1’899 1.0%  Bitcoin 33’994 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8953 -0.2%  Öl 68.6 0.2% 

26.05.2021 01:53:00

INEO Announces Investor Webinar for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SURREY, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (the "INEO" or "Company"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, will release its Third Quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

INEO provides location based, targeted digital advertising and analytics solutions integrated with retail theft protection systems. The technology is patented with over 4 years of development and testing. The Company was founded in 2016 by Chairman, Greg Watkin, and joined by CEO, Kyle Hall, who previously built and sold a TSX listed company to Staples. INEO raised $7.0M in March 2021. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

The Company will hold a webinar to discuss its results Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:00pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by: Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer; Greg Watkin, Chairman and President, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations. 

Webinar Details:

Date:                       

May 28, 2021



Time:                        

1:00pm EST (10:00 am PST)



Dial-in:                       

778-907-2071 (Vancouver local)


647-374-4685 (Toronto local)                                    



Confirmation #:          

989 4128 9116

To register for the webinar, please visit the following URL:

https://www.ineosolutionsinc.com/news-and-events/category/Events 

About INEO Tech Corp.        

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers, advertisers and brands with The INEO Welcoming Network, a patented in-store and online location-based advertising network that enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft.  The INEO Welcoming Network is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores.  INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO".

For more information please visit:  www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

