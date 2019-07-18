InEight Estimate Delivers New User Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of further simplifying the estimating process, InEight® Estimate now has a ribbon-based user experience aimed at pricing bids in even less time. Along with the new navigation, Estimate's new interface allows you to conveniently work across multiple monitors, opening every job in its own window to compare estimates side by side and drag and drop data between jobs.

"After 20 years in market, InEight Estimate is an extraordinarily robust tool and we keep finding ways to refine it based on suggestions and feedback from users," said Rick Deans, executive vice president of industry relations. "Version 19 is no exception. There are a variety of user-requested changes in this release, including new templates, cost item assembly enhancements and the ability to enter unit or total prices for sub/vendor quotes."

In the version 19 user interface of InEight Estimate you can now add, delete, rearrange and relabel commands to create and define new layouts to share with other users and precisely match organizational bid development and review processes. Fully customizable layouts allow estimating groups to promote consistent bidding practices across dispersed teams.

As the flagship software application formerly known as Hard Dollar, InEight Estimate is now part of a larger portfolio of construction project management software that streamlines planning and execution of all phases of the capital project life cycle. To learn more about InEight Estimate and other InEight construction project management tools, visit the InEight website at www.ineight.com.

About InEight

Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight helps companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of their projects. InEight combines technology with a unified vision, delivering actionable insights and proven project certainty to more than 300,000 users and 750 companies. With configurable, modular and field-tested solutions, the company delivers the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion. A subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit), InEight is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., and is ISO 27001-certified. Kiewit, through its subsidiaries, is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For more information, please visit ineight.com.

