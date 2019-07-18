+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
18.07.2019 17:30:00

InEight Estimate Delivers New User Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of further simplifying the estimating process, InEight® Estimate now has a ribbon-based user experience aimed at pricing bids in even less time. Along with the new navigation, Estimate's new interface allows you to conveniently work across multiple monitors, opening every job in its own window to compare estimates side by side and drag and drop data between jobs.

"After 20 years in market, InEight Estimate is an extraordinarily robust tool and we keep finding ways to refine it based on suggestions and feedback from users," said Rick Deans, executive vice president of industry relations. "Version 19 is no exception. There are a variety of user-requested changes in this release, including new templates, cost item assembly enhancements and the ability to enter unit or total prices for sub/vendor quotes."

In the version 19 user interface of InEight Estimate you can now add, delete, rearrange and relabel commands to create and define new layouts to share with other users and precisely match organizational bid development and review processes. Fully customizable layouts allow estimating groups to promote consistent bidding practices across dispersed teams.

As the flagship software application formerly known as Hard Dollar, InEight Estimate is now part of a larger portfolio of construction project management software that streamlines planning and execution of all phases of the capital project life cycle. To learn more about InEight Estimate and other InEight construction project management tools, visit the InEight website at www.ineight.com.

About InEight

Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight helps companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of their projects. InEight combines technology with a unified vision, delivering actionable insights and proven project certainty to more than 300,000 users and 750 companies. With configurable, modular and field-tested solutions, the company delivers the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion. A subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit), InEight is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., and is ISO 27001-certified. Kiewit, through its subsidiaries, is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For more information, please visit ineight.com.

 

InEight is the leading developer of construction project management software. (PRNewsfoto/InEight)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ineight-estimate-delivers-new-user-experience-300887178.html

SOURCE InEight

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:46
Vontobel: Novartis-Zahlen begeistern - jetzt Anlageprodukt zeichnen!
13:39
Neue Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
09:52
SMI legt gegen den Trend zu
09:40
Weekly-Hits: Dividenden & Getränkeindustrie
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
17.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:43
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Netflix-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Netflix enttäuscht mit schwachem Nutzerwachtum
Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Polyphor stellt Phase-III-Studien mit Murepavadin ein - Aktie bricht kräftig ein
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
Dow leichter -- SMI im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Richemont-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Trotz starkem Wachstum verfehlt Richemont Erwartungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow leichter -- SMI im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der Dow gibt am Donnerstag nach. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich freundlich, dagegen notiert der deutsche Leitindex DAX in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB