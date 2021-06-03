SMI 11’436 -0.3%  SPI 14’756 -0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’503 -0.6%  Euro 1.0969 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’061 -0.7%  Gold 1’893 -0.8%  Bitcoin 35’043 3.8%  Dollar 0.8999 0.2%  Öl 71.3 0.2% 
03.06.2021 13:07:00

INE Hosts RedefINE 2021

CARY, N.C., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INE, a leading global IT training firm, is hosting the first major keynote conference event in company history. RedefINE 2021 will feature an impressive list of keynote speakers including cybersecurity Investigative Journalist and author Brian Krebs, and AI Humorist Janelle Shane, as well as interactive breakout sessions led by some of the brightest innovators in the digital landscape. Other speakers and guests include:

INE Logo. (PRNewsfoto/INE, LLC)

  • John Hammond, Senior Cybersecurity Researcher at Huntress
  • Gerald Auger, Chief Content Creator for Simply Cyber on YouTube
  • Michael Hilton, 17 Year Old Aspiring CCIE
  • Jason Gooley, Technical Evangelist at Cisco, Host of @MetalDevOps on YouTube
  • Sunil Sud, Senior Executive Recruiter for Sud Recruiting
  • Joe Hudson, Principal Recruiting Lead with HuntSource
  • Stephen Reynolds, Data Security and Privacy Law Partner at Ice Miller
  • Kristin Day, Lead Data Scientist at Allegion, PLC
  • Logan Flook, SOC Analyst at Booz Allen Hamilton
"We continue to make investments into an actively engaging learning platform."--Richard Mclain, CEO, INE.com

CEO Richard McLain and other members of INE's executive leadership team will officially kick off the three-day event by announcing a series of considerable improvements to the company's platform, as well as new ventures that will have a drastic impact on the industry as a whole.

"For more than a decade, we have been delivering the world's best IT training to students around the world," says McLain. "We've invested years of research, and continue to make investments into an actively engaging learning platform."

Among the visible changes users will notice immediately is an accelerated cadence of new course releases. INE is now committed to releasing fresh new content on a monthly basis. This is particularly innovative on the cybersecurity side, where there is typically a six to nine month lag between course development and distribution. Going forward, this process will happen much more quickly, due to INE's significant investment in expertise and resources.

"Emerging threats from a largely remote workforce sparked new challenges," says INE's Chief Content Officer Neal Bridges. "The evolution of the digital space means you need access to the most up-to-date training."

During the event, INE leadership will announce improvements to the platform and user experience, designed to drastically enhance the way students interact and consume training content. The changes will provide clear direction for students' career paths, and offer a unique type of guidance not available anywhere else in the world.

RedefINE 2021 will truly redefine what it means to be a leader in the ever-changing Information technology field. To register for free, visit https://ine.com/pages/ine-redefine-2021.

About INE: 
INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next generation security and infrastructure programming and development.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ine-hosts-redefine-2021-301304306.html

SOURCE INE, LLC

