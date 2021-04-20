 Industry's first DisplayPort 2.0 Link Layer Compliance Test Solution | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Industry's first DisplayPort 2.0 Link Layer Compliance Test Solution

ELGIN, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, offers a DisplayPort 2.0 link layer compliance test software option for the quantumdata M42d Video Analyzer and Generator. The initial compliance tests supported in the quantumdata M42d focus on source Link Layer tests with DisplayPort 2.0's Ultra High Bit Rate (UHBR) using the new 128b/132b line coding.

M42d Video Analyzer / Generator with DisplayPort 2.0 Link Layer Compliance Tests

Testing for interoperability is critical to ensure minimal consumer frustration when connecting devices using DisplayPort 2.0 technology. Compliance testing allows design and test engineers to ensure product interoperability as well as adherence to the DisplayPort 2.0 standard, enabling technology adoption among integrators and consumers. "As consumer electronic products ranging from desktop PCs and displays to mobile and wearable devices increasingly incorporate the DisplayPort digital interface to drive higher video resolutions and frame rates, it is essential for the ecosystem to have test tools for both specification and product development. The compliance tests for DisplayPort 2.0 are a welcome addition to this tool kit. We depend on efforts of VESA® member companies like Teledyne LeCroy to provide comprehensive test solutions for DisplayPort 2.0 silicon and devices," said Bill Lempesis, executive director of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), which develops and administers the DisplayPort standard and compliance logo program.

"Our DisplayPort 2.0 analyzer / generator was released in early 2020, and is now used by many early adopters of the technology. We are now augmenting this analyzer and generator with compliance test suites," remarked Neal Kendall, Product Manager for Video products.  The quantumdata M42d video analyzer and generator already offered Aux Channel analysis, capture analysis of the main link, video generation, and full DisplayPort 1.4 compliance tests for sources and sinks. Uniquely, quantumdata's M42d supports passive probing of the aux channel and the main link based on Teledyne's LeCroy proprietary state-of-art T.A.P.4™ technology. These features provide unprecedented visibility into the DisplayPort 2.0 protocols and quick "Time-to-Insight" for developers.

The quantumdata M42d software option for DisplayPort 2.0 Link Layer & MST Source compliance is available now. For more information please contact your regional Sales Engineer: 1-800-909-7211 or 408-653-1262; or email protocolsales@teledynelecroy.com. You can access our website for details about the quantumdata M42d and related options at http://www.quantumdata.com/m42d.html.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight".  Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y.  For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2021 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

 

Technical contact:

Neal Kendall – Product Manager for Video Products

847-888-0450 x116 

Customer contact:

QD.Sales@Teledyne.com

800-909-7211 or 408-727-6600

Website:

http://teledynelecroy.com/   


    

(PRNewsfoto/Teledyne LeCroy)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrys-first-displayport-2-0-link-layer-compliance-test-solution-301272920.html

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

