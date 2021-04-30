SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’877 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’990 6.8%  Dollar 0.9133 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

30.04.2021 20:25:00

Industry Veteran Launches Family Office In Partnership With Multi-Generation California Winemaking Family

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Y. Shim is launching 1927 Capital Management, LLC, a family office in partnership with a multi-generation winemaking family based in Southern California.

"Patrick Shim is the ideal partner in the establishment of a family office," says Mr. Don Galleano, President of Galleano Winery and third-generation winemaker at the historic Cantu-Galleano Ranch in Mira Loma, CA, whose family is partnering with 1927 Capital Management.  "The focus on prudent advanced planning will mean greater security for my family's business and investments, and will offer comprehensive strategies to manage our future."

The historic Cantu-Galleano Ranch is located in the Cucamonga Valley region of Southern California.  Domenico Galleano originally acquired the land from Colonel Esteban Cantu in 1927, where Galleano Winery operates as the last remaining bonded prohibition-era winery owned and operated by its founding family in the Cucamonga Valley. 

Mr. Shim served as Managing Director of Investments at Mirae Asset Securities & Investments (USA), LLC, the Los Angeles-based investment banking operation of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global financial institution with over $400 billion under management. At Mirae Asset, Mr. Shim focused on private equity and real estate investments, as well as the firm's strategic investments.  Prior to joining Mirae Asset, Patrick Shim was Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Administration at Hana Financial, Inc. As a member of Hana Financial's senior management team, Mr. Shim was responsible for the firm's corporate strategy, planning, restructuring, and investments. 

Patrick Shim studied economics at Claremont McKenna College and previously served as chair of the Claremont McKenna College Alumni Association's Los Angeles Chapter. He also has served on the board of directors of Foothill Family Service, a non-profit organization based in Pasadena, CA.  Mr. Shim currently serves as a Commissioner of the Planning Commission for the city of Upland in California, as well as a Committee Member of the city's Airport Land Use Committee. 

1927 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
Based in Los Angeles, California, 1927 Capital Management, LLC is a private investment firm in a partnership with a multi-generation winemaking family. The firm invests directly in private equity, venture capital, real estate, and other investment strategies through leading investment managers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-veteran-launches-family-office-in-partnership-with-multi-generation-california-winemaking-family-301281390.html

SOURCE 1927 Capital Management, LLC

