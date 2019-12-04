+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019

Industry Leader Nulo Pet Food Continues Growth in Canada

Super-premium brand announces partnership with Kane Veterinary Supplies Ltd.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Nulo Pet Food, one of the fastest-growing premium pet brands in the United States aims to accelerate the growth of its acclaimed high-meat, low-carb dog and cat food products in Canada.  Nulo is excited to announce its new partnership with Kane Veterinary Supplies Ltd., to distribute Nulo's products nationwide.

Nulo Pet Food Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nulo Pet Food)

Beginning January 1, Kane will distribute Nulo's super-premium recipes which are all high in animal-based protein, use low-glycemic carb sources, contain no artificial ingredients and have a patented probiotic that supports digestive and immune health.  Nulo's core principle – that nutrition is just as important for our pets as the love we show them – has fueled its success as one of the most innovative consumer brands overall, as named recently by Forbes Magazine.

Pet parents in Canada will now be able to find Nulo's popular FreeStyle and FrontRunner recipes at independent retailers nationwide, as a result of the company's new alliance with Kane.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Kane," said Michael Landa, Nulo Founder & CEO.  "They are the perfect match to help grow Nulo's portfolio across the Pet Specialty channel here in Canada. Kane has extremely passionate, dedicated and knowledgeable staff and provides a high level of customer service. They go above and beyond and are well respected within the Pet Specialty, Agricultural and Veterinary Industries in Canada. We can't wait to begin our journey together, to bring healthy pet food options to pet parents throughout Canada."

The excitement around this partnership is mutual. "We at Kane are proud to partner with Nulo," said John Sousa, National Manager of the Pet Division. "They bolster our offering of high-quality pet products. We have great admiration for how conscientious Nulo has been in recognizing the needs of pet parents and pets."

About Kane: Kane Veterinary Supplies is a leading national distributor in the Canadian animal health industry, partnering with manufacturers worldwide to serve customers coast to coast with well-tenured sales and customer service teams. Kane Veterinary Supplies celebrates fifty years of success by focusing on the needs of its customers.

About Nulo: Nulo is a privately-owned, premium pet food manufacturer founded on the concept of species-specific pet food recipes that are high in animal-based protein, low in carbs, have low glycemic ingredients and contain a patented probiotic for immune and digestive health. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Nulo has been recognized, among other accolades, as a "Top 25 Most Innovative Retail Brand" by Forbes Magazine. Alongside more than 20 world-class athletes and ambassadors, Nulo inspires pet parents to be Healthier Together™ with their dog and cats. Nulo can be found nationwide at Independent pet retailers and PetSmart and online at Chewy.com and Amazon.com. Visit Nulo.com for more product information and inspirational stories from our ambassadors.

Press Contact
Name: Cassandra Stoklosa
Phone: 512-643-6928
Email: cassandra.stoklosa@nulo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-leader-nulo-pet-food-continues-growth-in-canada-300969503.html

SOURCE Nulo

