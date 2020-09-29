29.09.2020 06:35:00

Industry Innovator Immotor Closes $US30+ Million Series C1 Funding Round with Participation from Premier Chinese and International Investors

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading power battery exchange company Shenzhen Immotor Technology Co., Ltd. (Immotor) announced the closing of its series C1 funding round, raising $US 30+ million led by Southern Power Grid Capital (China) with participation from Eurozeo Group Idinvest Partners (France), PKSHA SPARX Algorithm Fund (Japan) and 57Stars(USA), while existing investors  Asia Green Fund, Qingdao Yongwan Capital, Cong Bi Qiu Shi Capital and Mirae Asset Group (South Korea) continue to bet. This latest round brings immotor's total funding to more than $US 100 Million.

Daniel Huang, founder and CEO of Immotor, said that the company will use this funding to develop new power battery products, accelerate its expansion plans of deploying power battery exchange stations.

There are more than 300 million electric two-wheeler vehicle riders in China who are still using the traditional battery solution. Immotor was founded with a vision to create a revolutionized battery exchange platform including patented power batteries, advanced battery-exchange stations, convenient mobile user apps, and AI enabled big data platform support.  

With 77 issued patents and 65 pending patents, Immotor is a pioneer in the power battery exchange market and is now an industry leader operating in 54 cities with over 500,000 daily battery exchange orders. As of the second quarter of 2020, Immotor's exchange stations have served cumulative orders of over 180 million which enabled travel distance of 1.8 billion kilometers in China.  

"Innovation has always been in Immotor's gene," Daniel Huang commented. "With the new capital funding, we will continue to invest in cutting edge power battery technology, develop state-of-the-art products and services, enhance our mobile app and big data platform, expand our business offerings to other markets, and with our incredibly diversified multi-national investors on board, we may even explore overseas opportunities."

Immotor has been listed as the Hurun China Future Unicorns 2019 and Hurun Mountain Goats 2020, which list companies most likely to "go unicorn" within the next three years.

About Immotor:

Shenzhen Immotor Technology Co., Ltd. previously jointly invested by Hyundai Motor Group, Samsung Group and Mirae Asset Group, is the global leader of the intelligent green energy network for the electric two-wheeler vehicles. Established in 2015, Immotor released its "e-exchange" brand in 2017, which pioneered an innovative power battery exchange platform. Immotor is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200928/2930300-1

SOURCE Immotor

