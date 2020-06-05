05.06.2020 03:00:00

Industry experts advise manufacturers on best practices for how to safely restart their businesses after the shutdown

TOTOWA, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COMPETITIVE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS with RUTGERS UNIVERSITY School of Management and Labor Relations Center for HR and Leadership Development present

BEYOND THE SHUTDOWN: A Webinar Series
Webinar 1: Workplace Safety and Employee Re-engagement

Competitive Business Solutions (CBS) along with The Center for HR and Leadership Development at Rutgers University School of Management & Labor Relations (SMLR), is proud to announce the opening of a shared webinar series that will provide useful and practical information for organizations that now find themselves operating in our new reality. The first in the series—Workplace Safety and Employee Re-engagement—is part of CBS's Beyond the Shutdown learning series. The 1-hour webinar will be in panel discussion format. The event will be broadcast live on June 10th at 11:00 AM (EST). To join this event, register on the Rutgers University SMLR website at https://smlr.rutgers.edu/content/professional-development-webinars. Participation is free.

In this discussion, Dr. Loubna Erraji, Director of The Center for HR and Leadership Development at Rutgers SMLR hosts and Ed Hoffman, founder and president of Competitive Business Solutions, moderates as Dr. Jeff Hess, Corporate Medical Director from General Motors and Carmen Martino, Assistant Professor Professional Practice and Co-Director, Occupational Training and Education Consortium at Rutgers SMLR, address the safe return to work with attention to physical changes to the workplace, worksite procedures to promote the health of workers and their families, and HR protocols to alleviate worker concerns.

Hoffman explains the objectives of this webinar: "Participants will be able to consider unbiased advice from corporate as well as academic experts. By the end of the hour, everyone will be able to add new tools to their re-opening toolboxes. After a 60 to 90-day shutdown, businesses will be able to come back safer and stronger. You won't want to miss it!"

Erraji states the importance of this webinar: "Given all the current challenges our country is facing and all the questions leaders and employees in both the public and private sectors might have about how to return to work safely, this webinar is both timely and necessary."

For further information about this event and others, visit: https://cbsteam.com/beyondtheshutdown/.

About Competitive Business Solutions
Competitive Business Solutions consultants are masters of world-class operating and lean sigma principles. Creative problem-solvers throughout the improvement process—from initial discovery and strategic solution development to implementation and knowledge transfer—CBS consultants take pride in their client relationships, working side-by-side with every member of your team, from shop floor to board room, to identify and resolve performance issues quickly, effectively and with minimal impact on business productivity.

About Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations (SMLR)'s Center for HR and Leadership Development (CHRLD)

Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations (SMLR)'s Center for HR and Leadership Development (CHRLD) develops and delivers innovative learning and development solutions that strengthen and advance the individual, workforce, and organization as a whole. CHRLD provides a rich learning environment through a powerful combination of expert class instruction and peer interaction, led by distinguished Rutgers University faculty, thought leaders, and industry experts.

 

SOURCE Competitive Business Solutions

